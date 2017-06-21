 
 

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For
As a child, playing with Ken dolls was a daily occurrence, but there was always a problem. While there were plenty of different Barbies to play with, there were few Ken dolls that looked different. Sometimes you would come across a few with different hair styles or skin tones, but even that was rare. 

It seems that Mattel has noticed that as well, giving Ken a complete makeover. The hope is that the toy will move into a new era and it will reenergize the sometimes lagging sales. 

Now, Ken comes in a variety of shapes, styles, colors, and sizes. 

Yesterday, 15 new Ken dolls were unveiled. They have three different body types, slim, broad, and original; seven skin tones; nine hairstyles (man buns included) and many more clothing styles than ever before.

"We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager, Barbie, said in a press release to NPR. McKnight says the new Ken, "allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world."

Ken is now matching Barbie, who just last year received a little transformation of her own, encompassing more boy types, skin tones, and hairstyles into her classic good looks. 

According to a report from GQ, Mattel worked with consumers quite a bit to determine how to label their line, including whether or not to call men "curvy" or something else. In the end, they went with broad. 

Mattel said Tuesday it is also rolling out 25 new, diverse Barbie dolls as well.

The dolls will hit shelves at Toys "R" Us starting the first week of July. 

