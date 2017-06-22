 
 

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover In This Stunning New Image?

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 12:43am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
 

Curiosity rover appears as mere blue dot in the new NASA image

NASA recently shared a new stunning image of Curiosity rover from high above the surface. In the latest image, the car-size rover was spotted amid rocks climbing up lower mount Sharp. The bright blue feature in the center of the image is Curiosity rover. However, the robotic rover is so small that it is barely visible to the naked eye. 

The image was taken on June 5, 2017 by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is the most powerful telescope ever sent to Mars.

“When the image was taken, Curiosity was partway between its investigation of active sand dunes lower on Mount Sharp, and "Vera Rubin Ridge," a destination uphill where the rover team intends to examine outcrops where hematite has been identified from Mars orbit.” NASA said in a statement.

Mars Curiosity rover has been traversing across the Martian terrain since its arrival in 2012. It reached the base of Mount Sharp in 2014 and it is now climbing to sequentially higher and younger layers of lower Mount Sharp to investigate how the Mars ancient environment changed over time. The rock layers can provide clues to environmental conditions billions of years ago. 

It's main objective is to find out whether Mars ever had an environment capable of supporting microbial life. If it could have existed, where should we look for the signs of life on its surface in the future.

