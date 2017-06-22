Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo issues an apology about the ongoing Nintendo Switch shortage. The company apologies in the note to customers and retailers about the shortage. Nintendo says to ship new Nintendo Switch inventory every week and that the production volume has been increased in June.

The note also says that Nintendo will manufacture more Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundles in time for the Splatoon 2 release on July 21. Nintendo says to try o make as many Nintendo Switch consoles as possible for fall and the end of the year. The apology has been posted on the Japanese Nintendo Switch support page.

Earlier reports about the Nintendo Switch shortage claim that component shortages are to blame. Nintendo is reportedly in competition with Apple to secure NAND and other components on the Asian supply chain.

GameStop is the only store that has significant inventory of the Nintendo Switch. The video game retailer restocked the Switch in about one third of its retail locations. According to a customer report, GameStop is only selling the Switch as part of a bundle. Last week GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. One of these Switch bundles is still available online at gamestop.com.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials.