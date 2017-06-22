 
 

Nintendo Apologizes For Nintendo Switch Shortage

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 1:08am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage
 

The demand for the Nintendo Switch continues outstrip the supply.

Nintendo issues an apology about the ongoing Nintendo Switch shortage. The company apologies in the note to customers and retailers about the shortage. Nintendo says to ship new Nintendo Switch inventory every week and that the production volume has been increased in June.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The note also says that Nintendo will manufacture more Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundles in time for the Splatoon 2 release on July 21. Nintendo says to try o make as many Nintendo Switch consoles as possible for fall and the end of the year. The apology has been posted on the Japanese Nintendo Switch support page

Earlier reports about the Nintendo Switch shortage claim that component shortages are to blame. Nintendo is reportedly in competition with Apple to secure NAND and other components on the Asian supply chain.

GameStop is the only store that has significant inventory of the Nintendo Switch. The video game retailer restocked the Switch in about one third of its retail locations. According to a customer report, GameStop is only selling the Switch as part of a bundle. Last week GameStop released four new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99. One of these Switch bundles is still available online at gamestop.com

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch bundle valued at $500. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 2 Nintendo Pro controller.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-22 01:05:08am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $462.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

24 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

13 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

13 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

14 hours ago, 10:52am CDT

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

24 minutes ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

5 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

13 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

14 hours ago, 10:44am CDT

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

16 hours ago, 8:48am CDT

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

16 hours ago, 8:22am CDT

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

17 hours ago, 8:00am CDT

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter Now Works With Nintendo Switch

17 hours ago, 7:55am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Drone Deals

17 hours ago, 7:50am CDT

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

Nintendo Switch First HDMI Hub Launches on Kickstarter

17 hours ago, 7:47am CDT

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

Mountain Lions Fear Humans, Run Away If They Even Hear Human Voice, Study Finds

18 hours ago, 6:09am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

24 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

13 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

13 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

14 hours ago, 10:52am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

24 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

24 minutes ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

5 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

13 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook