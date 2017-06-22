Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. Leaked Prime Day 2017 sweepstakes rules document confirm that Prime Day 2017 will be on Tuesday, July 11. Prime Day 2017 is this year 30 hours long and will kick off on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PDT.

Besides deals on TVs, toys, shoes, deals on video game consoles like the Xbox will be popular with customers on Prime Day. The Prime Day 2017 deals on Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles might though not beat the current promotion Microsoft offers with retail partners Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop.

Until June 24, when you buy any new Xbox One or Xbox One S console, you’ll get an additional gift at no extra cost. The offer will be available at most major retailers in the United States, and each gift will vary. See below for the gift options that are available with your Xbox One or Xbox One S purchase:

For console purchases at Walmart.com, get a free Xbox Wireless controller,

for console purchases at BestBuy.com get a free Xbox Wireless Controller and 3 months of Xbox Live Gold,

for console purchases at GameStop get a free $50 retailer gift card.

Prime Day video game deals have not been in the focus of Prime Day last year. The release and hype around the Nintendo Switch has though made video games a hot summer topic. Amazon is very likely reacting to this and offer more Prime Day video game deals than last year.

We are not certain about deals on the Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles on Prime Day that are better than today, but we expect still that Amazon will have Prime Day 2017 deals on Xbox One games.

As Amazon is not a partner in Microsoft's summer Xbox sale this month, it could mean that Microsoft is planing something with Amazon on Prime Day. Microsoft can use any support to sell more Xbox consoles. The Sony PS4 was again the best-selling console last month. Discover all Xbox deals on the amazon.com.

If you have your mind set on finding a Prime Day 2017 deal on a drone, please share in the comments below. We consider suggestions for products to track and alert on Prime Day 2017.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.