Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Nintendo teased Metroid Prime 4 at the E3.

Nintendo surprised gamers at the E3 2017 with the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo did not provide any more details. Earlier this week Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime said that Metroid Prime 4 will be a first-person adventure.

Nintendo of America corporate communications director Charlie Scibetta revealed in an interview with VentureBeat that Metroid Prime 4 is scheduled for a 2018 release. This revelation got Metroid Prime fans all excited, but Metroid Prime 4 might not come in 2018.

A Nintendo representative reached out to GoNintendo saying that Scibetter misspoke. Metroid Prime 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch without a release schedule attached.

This does not necessarily mean that Metroid Prime 4 will not come out in 2018, but fans should not put all their hopes on it to happen. Nintendo wants to proactively manage expectations and not create a scenario that suggests that Metroid Prime 4 is delayed if it is not coming in 2018.

For those who are still on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch. GameStop is the only store that has significant inventory of the Nintendo Switch. The video game retailer restocked the Switch in about one third of its retail locations. According to a customer report, GameStop is only selling the Switch as part of a bundle.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Still coming in June is the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

