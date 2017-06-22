Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Nintendo surprised gamers at the E3 2017 with the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo did not provide any more details. Earlier this week Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime said that Metroid Prime 4 will be a first-person adventure.

Nintendo of America corporate communications director Charlie Scibetta revealed in an interview with VentureBeat that Metroid Prime 4 is scheduled for a 2018 release. This revelation got Metroid Prime fans all excited, but Metroid Prime 4 might not come in 2018.

A Nintendo representative reached out to GoNintendo saying that Scibetter misspoke. Metroid Prime 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch without a release schedule attached.

This does not necessarily mean that Metroid Prime 4 will not come out in 2018, but fans should not put all their hopes on it to happen. Nintendo wants to proactively manage expectations and not create a scenario that suggests that Metroid Prime 4 is delayed if it is not coming in 2018.

