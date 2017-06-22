Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

It is in the middle of summer, but retailers have already their mind on the hottest toys for the Holidays 2017. British retailer Argos has released their predictions of the top toys for this Holiday season. Their predictions are quite spot on we think. Canadian Spinmaster, maker of the Hatchimals, is back in with two hot toys this year.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Spinmaster is already selling the new Hatchimals CollEggtibles, but we also expect new Hatichmals for Christmas. The toy maker has also a brand new toy for 2017 with Luvabella.

The $99.99 Luvabella is an live-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions. From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spinmaster.

Another new robot toy for the Holidays comes from Fisher-Price. The Teach 'n Tag Movi encourages preschoolers to get their minds and bodies moving while teaching them how to follow directions and think critically about the world around them. With 3 exciting game modes and 6 games to choose from​, Movi keeps kids thinking (and moving), whether he's asking them questions to engage their critical thinking skills, prompting them to follow directions to a fun game, or getting silly on the dance floor and showing off his smooth moves.

Spinmaster's Luvabella is not available yet, but other toys from this hottest Holiday 2017 toy list are available for pre-order includng Fisher Price Teach n Tag Movi and LEGO BOOST. Fine the full list of Argus' Holiday toy list predictions below.

The Hottest Holiday Toys 2017

Luvabella

LEGO Friends Sunshine Catamaran

Airhogs DR1 Official Race Drone

PJ Masks Headquarter Playset

Disney Cars 3 Lightning McQueen

Transformers: The Last Knight RC Sqweeks

Hatchimals & new ColleGGtibles

Fisher Price 'Teach n Tag Movi'

LEGO BOOST

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller

Tiny Treasures Twin Set

SoundMoov

To buy hard to find toys will be easier this Holiday season. Shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the hot toy you are searching for is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

Via DailyMail.