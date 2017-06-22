Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo-based clothes and shoes were the “in” thing on the scene awhile ago. Yet that is old hat. The true Nintendo fan will prefer a novel series of travel items.

The latest news is that Nintendo has hooked up with LeSportsac in order to bring to the masses a whole new line of bags, rucksacks, totes and lots of other cool stuff.

These funky items will come to stores just in time for the summer holidays. Mario’s adventures have given a new meaning to the gamer’s passion for the Mushroom Kingdom and other galaxies lost in space.

By taking inspiration from Mario’s lust for adventure, Nintendo and LeSportsac engaged in a joint venture to produce some stylish carrying items. The series includes many tiny cosmetics as well.

All in all, everything about this looks classy and classic. While some of the items are not the sort a person usually carries with him in public, one can always buy an item just for the sake of having a small trinket or piece of property to call his own. It will give one a great deal of pleasure.

There is a backpack with “Power-Up Burst” emblazoned on its exterior. Then there are Mushroom Kingdom stamps, tags and postcards not to mention other tourism items on the list.

According to Nintendo, "Power-Up Burst is a colorful homage to Mario’s iconic power-up items and classic foes, including Fire Flowers, Super Mushrooms, 1-Up Mushrooms, Super Stars, coins, Goombas and Koopas. The Mario Travel print portrays playful Mushroom Kingdom-inspired travel memorabilia, such as luggage tags, passport stamps and postcards on a bright red background."

There are five more items. These include a pouch shaped like a Game Boy, a spherical Piranha Plant pouch and a Mario Brothers cosmetic. The paraphernalia are truly a boon for geeks everywhere. These geeks can collect the items one by one as their budget allows them to do so.

This thing can in fact become the new big trend among geeks. The price tags for these items have not been revealed just yet. Yet that day is not far off when they will be divulged and then the loot sale will begin.

The LeSportsac X Nintendo collection will be availble for sale in Japan on July 19, 2017. United States and other countries will get LeSportsac X Nintendo collection this fall.