 
 

Nintendo Partners With LeSportsac For New Super Mario Travel Collection

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 3:59am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection
LeSportsac and Nintendo have teamed up to celebrate one of the most recognizable video game icons, Mario, with a special collection of totes, backpacks and accessories - launching in time for the holiday travel season.
  • Nintendo hooks up with LeSportsac for the Sake of Novel Travel Series

Gallery

4 images
Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection
Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection
Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection
 

LeSportsac and Super Mario power up for a new travel collection just in time for the holidays

Nintendo-based clothes and shoes were the “in” thing on the scene awhile ago. Yet that is old hat. The true Nintendo fan will prefer a novel series of travel items.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The latest news is that Nintendo has hooked up with LeSportsac in order to bring to the masses a whole new line of bags, rucksacks, totes and lots of other cool stuff.

These funky items will come to stores just in time for the summer holidays. Mario’s adventures have given a new meaning to the gamer’s passion for the Mushroom Kingdom and other galaxies lost in space. 

By taking inspiration from Mario’s lust for adventure, Nintendo and LeSportsac engaged in a joint venture to produce some stylish carrying items. The series includes many tiny cosmetics as well.

All in all, everything about this looks classy and classic. While some of the items are not the sort a person usually carries with him in public, one can always buy an item just for the sake of having a small trinket or piece of property to call his own. It will give one a great deal of pleasure.

There is a backpack with “Power-Up Burst” emblazoned on its exterior. Then there are Mushroom Kingdom stamps, tags and postcards not to mention other tourism items on the list. 

According to Nintendo, "Power-Up Burst is a colorful homage to Mario’s iconic power-up items and classic foes, including Fire Flowers, Super Mushrooms, 1-Up Mushrooms, Super Stars, coins, Goombas and Koopas. The Mario Travel print portrays playful Mushroom Kingdom-inspired travel memorabilia, such as luggage tags, passport stamps and postcards on a bright red background."

There are five more items. These include a pouch shaped like a Game Boy, a spherical Piranha Plant pouch and a Mario Brothers cosmetic. The paraphernalia are truly a boon for geeks everywhere. These geeks can collect the items one by one as their budget allows them to do so.

This thing can in fact become the new big trend among geeks. The price tags for these items have not been revealed just yet. Yet that day is not far off when they will be divulged and then the loot sale will begin.

The LeSportsac X Nintendo collection will be availble for sale in Japan on July 19, 2017. United States and other countries will get LeSportsac X Nintendo collection this fall.

Gallery

4 images
Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection
Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection
Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

1 hour ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

2 hours ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

3 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

16 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

10 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

2 hours ago

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

3 hours ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

8 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

15 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

16 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

17 hours ago, 10:52am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

17 hours ago, 10:44am CDT

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

Europe’s PLATO Spacecraft will Hunt for Earth-like Planets

19 hours ago, 8:48am CDT

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

Tesla Hires New Head of AI as Autopilot Software Head Chris Lattner Leaves

19 hours ago, 8:22am CDT

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

More EA Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

20 hours ago, 8:00am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

1 hour ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

2 hours ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

3 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

16 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

10 minutes ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

2 hours ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook