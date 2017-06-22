Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost is available for pre-order on amazon.com now. The hottest Lego set of 2017 will ship August 1st. Lego unveiled Boost at the CES 2017 in early January.

Back then we already said that this new Lego set is changing Lego gameplay forever. We also said to buy Lego Boost as soon as it is available as it will be very likely a very hard Lego set to find in the Holiday shopping season.

The $159.99 Lego Boost set 17101 can be ordered now on amazon.com.

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 comes with pre-designed creations like Vernie the robot and a cat. While these sets are create to get started, the much bigger use of the Lego Boost interactive bricks is to bring the free style builds kids love to come up with. Lego offers a free app to create programs to bring their Lego builds to life. Lego Boost was developed for children ages 7 and older by an international team of Lego designers. Using familiar Lego elements and simple coding language, Lego Boost delivers an intuitive approach and opportunities for quick success.

The Boost set includes the Move Hub, Interactive Motor and the Color & Distance Sensor as new elements. The complete set includes over 800 pieces. Here is a closer look at the new Lego Boost parts.

Lego Boost is not the first solution to control Lego with code. The SBrick system is similar to Boost, but more open and the SBrick is shipping now. We have recently posted a detailed comparison between Lego Boost and SBrick.

Another hot Lego set right now is the Lego NASA Saturn V set. The popular set is in stock on and off on amazon.