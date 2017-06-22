 
 

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available On Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 4:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch
 

Nintendo Switch and PS4 to Support Fatal Fury 2 Starting from Today

Today is the day when Fatal Fury 2 comes to Nintendo Switch and PS4. The game can be downloaded onto the systems for a mere $8. The game got launched for the first time in the early 90s.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

It featured characters named Terry, Andy and Joe from the original game. A pentad of new characters were added to these pre-existing ones.

The game players get to fight each other on a one-on-one basis while a two-lane plane mechanic allows this to occur in the stage background. The game is worth it and the gamers better avail this opportunity as soon as possible.

You can now download Fatal Fury 2 Nintendo Switch version from Nintendo eShop for just $7.99.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

17 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

35 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

2 hours ago

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

iPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

4 minutes ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

28 minutes ago

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

2 hours ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

4 hours ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

4 hours ago

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

5 hours ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

10 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

17 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

18 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

18 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

17 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

35 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

iPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

4 minutes ago

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

17 minutes ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

28 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

35 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook