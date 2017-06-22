Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Today is the day when Fatal Fury 2 comes to Nintendo Switch and PS4. The game can be downloaded onto the systems for a mere $8. The game got launched for the first time in the early 90s.

It featured characters named Terry, Andy and Joe from the original game. A pentad of new characters were added to these pre-existing ones.

The game players get to fight each other on a one-on-one basis while a two-lane plane mechanic allows this to occur in the stage background. The game is worth it and the gamers better avail this opportunity as soon as possible.

You can now download Fatal Fury 2 Nintendo Switch version from Nintendo eShop for just $7.99.