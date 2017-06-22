Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

A Nintendo Switch headset is going to be introduced by Hori in the upcoming month of July. With Splatoon 2 looming on the horizon, a smart chat app is also expected along with the game.

A Splatoon-based Hori gaming headset is available right now. While it is not as sophisticated as it ought to be, it will do for now.

Hori is also featuring an alternative headset that is far more advanced than this one.

This will come in the month of July and it will tie in with the Splatoon 2 game as well. It is not only more solid but has a wireless design to boot.