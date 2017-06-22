 
 

Nintendo Switch Headset By Hori Coming In July

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 5:24am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 22 2017, 5:34am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July
  • Nintendo Switch Headset introduced by Hori
 

Hori unveils another Nintendo Switch headset that will launch Japan next month for ¥3,542 or $32

A Nintendo Switch headset is going to be introduced by Hori in the upcoming month of July. With Splatoon 2 looming on the horizon, a smart chat app is also expected along with the game.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

A Splatoon-based Hori gaming headset is available right now. While it is not as sophisticated as it ought to be, it will do for now.

Hori is also featuring an alternative headset that is far more advanced than this one.

This will come in the month of July and it will tie in with the Splatoon 2 game as well. It is not only more solid but has a wireless design to boot. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

38 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

1 hour ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

3 hours ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

2 minutes ago

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

3 hours ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

4 hours ago

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

4 hours ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

10 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

17 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

17 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

18 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

18 hours ago, 10:52am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

18 hours ago, 10:44am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

38 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

1 hour ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

2 minutes ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

38 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook