Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA has announced a very big change to its service offerings. It is transitioning to offering the iPhone only so Android fans need not consider Virgin Mobile after this. You will be able to order your iPhone from Virgin Mobile USA or hop over to your local Apple Store and pick one up.

The big part of this transition is that Virgin Mobile really wants all the iPhone customers. To lure you over from your current provider, if you buy an iPhone you can get a full year of service for $1. That gets you the Inner Circle plan and after that first year for a buck, it will cost you $50 per month plus taxes with AutoPay.

The $1 for 12 months offer gets you unlimited talk, text, and data. There are limits on roaming minutes though, you get 800 domestic roaming minutes and 100MB of domestic roaming data. Unlimited data is never really unlimited today, Virgin will throttle users who gobble more than 23GB of data during any billing cycle. The official wording is "deprioritize" but throttling is what will happen.

There is another odd caveat for the $1 year plan, if you use over 800 minutes of roaming in a month or over 100MB of roaming data in a month, you can be terminated from the plan. Perhaps the biggest drawback to the offering is that it is on the Sprint network, which happens to have terrible coverage in my area.

You will need to pay full price for your iPhone and port your number over from another carrier. The iPhone 7 plus is $769.99, iPhone 7 is $649.99, iPhone 6S Plus is $649.99, iPhone 6S is $549.99, iPhone SE is $279.99, and iPhone 6 is $319.99. Those prices are all for the smallest storage versions. The Virgin Inner Circle plan also gets you companion flight tickets to the UK, extra nights in Virgin hotels, and discounts on wine. The $1 special ends on July 31.