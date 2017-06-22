 
 

LA Noire Remaster Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 5:43am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

L.A. Noire may Arrive on Virtual Reality Systems and Nintendo Switch

The action-adventure game titled L.A. Noire is all set to be launched on VR platforms as well as the Nintendo Switch. It was released half a dozen years ago.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

While it became very popular on a global level, the game was controversial from the beginning. Thus the company responsible for its inception disbanded shortly afterwards leaving gamers in somewhat of a lurch.

L.A. Noire has been the first game to feature at the Tribeca Film Festival. It is a revolutionary game. There can be no doubt regarding this fact. 

The allegations against Team Bondi regarding dismal working conditions for workers plagued the game heads since the beginning. A remastered edition of the game is said to be due soon though.

This new version will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch this summer. The remastered edition will show vast improvements over the original one.

Although Team Bondi is gone with the wind, L.A. Noire may be getting its second wind as far as keeping up with the times is concerned. Whether the rumors about this game coming to VR platforms and Nintendo Switch are true or not remains something which only time will tell.

The rumors began on Twitter. A person named Yan2295 wrote something regarding this and soon the Twitterati were abuzz with frantic activity and juicy gossip.

Others joined in the ruckus and by now the rumor has become close to a fact. The E3 2017 has also been wrapped up by now. Yet the remastered version of the game was not displayed during the course of the E3 2017.

The thing remains lost among the shadowy phantasmagoria that haunt cyberspace. It may all be a hoax or it may be reality. Only future times will lend us access to the actuality of the L.A. Noire remastered version.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

19 minutes ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

46 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

1 hour ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

11 minutes ago

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

1 hour ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

3 hours ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

4 hours ago

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

4 hours ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

10 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

17 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

17 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

PIN Code Protection for Nintendo Switch Solution Found

18 hours ago, 11:28am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

18 hours ago, 10:52am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

19 minutes ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

46 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

11 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

19 minutes ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

46 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook