LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

The action-adventure game titled L.A. Noire is all set to be launched on VR platforms as well as the Nintendo Switch. It was released half a dozen years ago.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

While it became very popular on a global level, the game was controversial from the beginning. Thus the company responsible for its inception disbanded shortly afterwards leaving gamers in somewhat of a lurch.

L.A. Noire has been the first game to feature at the Tribeca Film Festival. It is a revolutionary game. There can be no doubt regarding this fact.

The allegations against Team Bondi regarding dismal working conditions for workers plagued the game heads since the beginning. A remastered edition of the game is said to be due soon though.

This new version will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch this summer. The remastered edition will show vast improvements over the original one.

Although Team Bondi is gone with the wind, L.A. Noire may be getting its second wind as far as keeping up with the times is concerned. Whether the rumors about this game coming to VR platforms and Nintendo Switch are true or not remains something which only time will tell.

The rumors began on Twitter. A person named Yan2295 wrote something regarding this and soon the Twitterati were abuzz with frantic activity and juicy gossip.

According to what I heard, Rockstar might be releasing a remastered version of L.A. Noire on the Nintendo Switch.— Yan2295 (@Yan2295) January 15, 2017

Others joined in the ruckus and by now the rumor has become close to a fact. The E3 2017 has also been wrapped up by now. Yet the remastered version of the game was not displayed during the course of the E3 2017.

Regarding LA Noire Remaster, the title is sounding like it'll come to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Release slated for late summer.— Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) January 25, 2017

The thing remains lost among the shadowy phantasmagoria that haunt cyberspace. It may all be a hoax or it may be reality. Only future times will lend us access to the actuality of the L.A. Noire remastered version.