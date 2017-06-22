 
 

IPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred Of A Microsoft Employee

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 5:55am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee
 

Effort started as a tablet before shrinking to become the iPhone

Business Insider has an interesting story that claims the iPhone originally happen because Steve Jobs hated a guy who worked at Microsoft. If you thought that the iPhone stemmed from some fantastic idea of what a mobile phone could be, sorry to disappoint. The co-inventor of the iPhone, Scott Forstall, says that the iPhone started because Steve Jobs had quite the dislike for one particular employee at Microsoft.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

"Steve hated this guy at Microsoft," Forstall said. The man that had all of Jobs' ire isn't specifically named, but it's not Bill Gates apparently. The unnamed Microsoft worker is described as the spouse of a friend of Steve's wife Laurene Powell Jobs. Jobs and this other guy would end up at the same parties and had to interact.

Forstall says, "Anytime he [Jobs] had any kind of social interaction with that guy, he'd come back pissed off."

Apparently this Microsoft employee told Jobs that Microsoft had "solved computing" with a tablet PC effort that was underway. This led Jobs to go back to work on Monday, curse, and then push his team to build their own tablet. The major difference was that at the time Microsoft was working on a tablet that needed a stylus, Jobs wanted Apple's offering to use fingers.

Jobs' focus is said to have shifted during the development work for the tablet to a mobile phone after visiting a coffee shop with Forstall and seeing people trying to use their mobiles and not seeming happy about it. Forstall says that Jobs asked him if the multitouch project could be shrunk to a phone-size device and the iPhone, or Project Purple as it was known was born.

Forstall describes the task of shrinking the display to a phone sized device from a tablet as "herculean" but it was clear Jobs was right he says. "There was no question," Forstall said. "This is how phones need to be made."

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

24 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

1 day ago, 5:53am CDT

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

1 day ago, 5:31am CDT

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

2 days ago, 5:25am CDT

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

12 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

31 minutes ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

59 minutes ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

1 hour ago

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

2 hours ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

4 hours ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

4 hours ago

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

5 hours ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

10 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Apple

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

24 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

Apple iPhone 8 Case Leaks Support Previous Leaks

1 day ago, 5:53am CDT

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

Apple Has a Massive Team to Hunt Down Leakers

1 day ago, 5:31am CDT

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Leaks

2 days ago, 5:25am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

12 minutes ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

31 minutes ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

59 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook