IPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred Of A Microsoft Employee

Business Insider has an interesting story that claims the iPhone originally happen because Steve Jobs hated a guy who worked at Microsoft. If you thought that the iPhone stemmed from some fantastic idea of what a mobile phone could be, sorry to disappoint. The co-inventor of the iPhone, Scott Forstall, says that the iPhone started because Steve Jobs had quite the dislike for one particular employee at Microsoft.

"Steve hated this guy at Microsoft," Forstall said. The man that had all of Jobs' ire isn't specifically named, but it's not Bill Gates apparently. The unnamed Microsoft worker is described as the spouse of a friend of Steve's wife Laurene Powell Jobs. Jobs and this other guy would end up at the same parties and had to interact.

Forstall says, "Anytime he [Jobs] had any kind of social interaction with that guy, he'd come back pissed off."

Apparently this Microsoft employee told Jobs that Microsoft had "solved computing" with a tablet PC effort that was underway. This led Jobs to go back to work on Monday, curse, and then push his team to build their own tablet. The major difference was that at the time Microsoft was working on a tablet that needed a stylus, Jobs wanted Apple's offering to use fingers.

Jobs' focus is said to have shifted during the development work for the tablet to a mobile phone after visiting a coffee shop with Forstall and seeing people trying to use their mobiles and not seeming happy about it. Forstall says that Jobs asked him if the multitouch project could be shrunk to a phone-size device and the iPhone, or Project Purple as it was known was born.

Forstall describes the task of shrinking the display to a phone sized device from a tablet as "herculean" but it was clear Jobs was right he says. "There was no question," Forstall said. "This is how phones need to be made."