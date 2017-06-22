Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

It is one more day in time when a flurry of Model 3 photos have arrived in tow. Novel ideas about this wonder car’s design are brimming in everyone’s noggin.

The photos appeared on Reddit. The concerned Model 3 was caught in the act at the San Mateo supercharger. The pictures were of excellent quality which was a boon to all Tesla fans.

When the person driving the Model 3 was queried, he said that it was the final design of the car before the deliveries would begin in earnest. The inner space of the driver and the steering wheel look to be the same as seen in previous photos. This is a paradox indeed.

Yet the car enthusiasts keep the candle of hope burning that changes may occur in the Model 3 design. However, the thing is that since the time left before deliveries is insufficient, such changes may not occur after all.

If Tesla Motors is keeping mum regarding a few things, it must be doing this on a top secret level. In most cases in the world, what you see is what you get. While the exteriority of the vehicle was obvious from the beginning, the wheels and AP sensors were especially prominent, according to Electrek.

Michelin Green X tires have been used for low rolling resistance. The hot set of wheels were very photogenic in their consistency. They will surely make it to the production on time. It is being hoped that they don’t meet the same fate as the wheels of the Model S.

The side AP sensor is also very obvious in one of the photos. This looks to be very much like the AP sensors on the Model S and Model X. Two main front cameras exist as well in the vehicle’s repertoire.

The back window shows that the center head control is in a folded position . Thus the Model 3 has solved this problem in the twinkling of an eye.

The sacrifice made in structure led to a streamlined functionality. The entire roof is made of glass and it is tinted a bit darker than usual. Finally, the charge port is cool and funky in its design as well.