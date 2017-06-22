SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

SoundMoovz made waves earlier this year. The innovative wearable makes music while you dance. SoundMoovz are already hailed as one of the hottest Holiday 2017 toys.

The Japanese SoundMoovz are available for pre-order at UK gift retailer MenKind. The SoundMoovz wearable motion-activated musical bands retail for £49.99.

The bands send via Bluetooth the motions to the SoundMoovz App on your smartphone. By simply moving your wrist and/or ankles, you can create beats, rhythms and music or layer your beat onto a song. Connect to a wireless speaker for louder music, the only limit is your imagination.

Paul Kraftman, Chairman of Menkind, says: “Tech toys are advancing every day, giving children and adults new creative outlets to express themselves. We are particularly excited to be launching SoundMoovz here in the UK because it combines creative technology with full body movement to get kids and adults energized and active, whilst having fun creating their own beats. Remember the popularity of the Dance mat? SoundMoovz takes music making and dancing to the next level so if it can be half as successful at getting families moving, then fantastic!”

SoundMoovz was developed by Japanese tech engineer and dancer, Daigo Kusunoki. SoundMoovz provide 400 different sound clips, from instruments to specific genres such as hip hop, rock, pop and to fun sounds like Robotics and Kung Fu.

The Character Group, a company known for its toys and youth tech is the UK Distributor of SoundMoovz. Group Marketing Director, Jerry Healy commented: “Menkind is the perfect retail partner to launch SoundMoovz into the UK market. They have a clear passion for delivering innovative and fun products to a broad demographic. We are particularly excited to see the instore execution and engagement with consumers!”

SoundMoovz will be available to purchase only from Menkind from 1st July, however with just 1,200 pieces available for the first four weeks customers will be able to pre-order online now by visiting www.menkind.com/soundmoovz.

We do not have any information yet when the SoundMoovz bands will be available in the United States.