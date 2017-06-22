 
 

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched In UK

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 7:18am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK
 

The Japanese wearable sound gear SoundMoovz arrive at retailers.

SoundMoovz made waves earlier this year. The innovative wearable makes music while you dance. SoundMoovz are already hailed as one of the hottest Holiday 2017 toys.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The Japanese SoundMoovz are available for pre-order at UK gift retailer MenKind. The SoundMoovz wearable motion-activated musical bands retail for £49.99.

The bands send via Bluetooth the motions to the SoundMoovz App on your smartphone. By simply moving your wrist and/or ankles, you can create beats, rhythms and music or layer your beat onto a song. Connect to a wireless speaker for louder music, the only limit is your imagination. 

Paul Kraftman, Chairman of Menkind, says: “Tech toys are advancing every day, giving children and adults new creative outlets to express themselves. We are particularly excited to be launching SoundMoovz here in the UK because it combines creative technology with full body movement to get kids and adults energized and active, whilst having fun creating their own beats. Remember the popularity of the Dance mat? SoundMoovz takes music making and dancing to the next level so if it can be half as successful at getting families moving, then fantastic!”

SoundMoovz was developed by Japanese tech engineer and dancer, Daigo Kusunoki. SoundMoovz provide 400 different sound clips, from instruments to specific genres such as hip hop, rock, pop and to fun sounds like Robotics and Kung Fu. 

The Character Group, a company known for its toys and youth tech is the UK Distributor of SoundMoovz. Group Marketing Director, Jerry Healy commented:  “Menkind is the perfect retail partner to launch SoundMoovz into the UK market. They have a clear passion for delivering innovative and fun products to a broad demographic. We are particularly excited to see the instore execution and engagement with consumers!”

SoundMoovz will be available to purchase only from Menkind from 1st July, however with just 1,200 pieces available for the first four weeks customers will be able to pre-order online now by visiting www.menkind.com/soundmoovz

We do not have any information yet when the SoundMoovz bands will be available in the United States.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

1 hour ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

39 minutes ago

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

iPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

1 hour ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

1 hour ago

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

Nintendo Partners with LeSportsac for New Super Mario Travel Collection

3 hours ago

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

Hottest Holiday Toys 2017: Luvabella, SoundMoovz, Hatchimas, Lego Boost Among Top Toy Predictions

3 hours ago

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

Metroid Prime 4 Is Not Confirmed for 2018

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

5 hours ago

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

Nintendo Apologizes for Nintendo Switch Shortage

6 hours ago

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning Image?

Can You Spot Mars Curiosity Rover in this Stunning New Image?

6 hours ago

Scientists Figured out a Simple Trick that can Save a Struggling Marriage

Scientists Figured out a Simple Method that can Save a Struggling Marriage

12 hours ago

New Ken Dolls: What We&#039;ve Been Waiting For

New Ken Dolls: What We've Been Waiting For

19 hours ago, 12:05pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

Nintendo Switch Headset by Hori Coming in July

1 hour ago

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fatal Fury 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is Available for Pre-order on Amazon

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

39 minutes ago

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

iPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

1 hour ago

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

Virgin Mobile USA Goes iPhone Only, Year of Service is $1

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook