 
 

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 7:58am CDT

 

  • Jaguar Land Rover Unveils New Smart Car with New Features for Driverless Mode
 

Jaguar Land Rover introduces the Range Rover Sport with state of the art technology and smart features that can navigate traffic expertly

Jaguar Land Rover has been working with the British government to build a car that will be suitable for driverless use. While the project is in development, Range Rover introduced the brand-new Range Rover Sport at Horiba Mira testing ground in Nuneaton. The new Range Rover Sports is a smart car which can navigate its way through city traffic with the help of installed equipment. The installed equipment in the car give the Range Rover Sports its smart features which include;

GPS Location 
The Range Rover Sports come with two GPS antennas installed in the front which calculates the car location. This helps in determining the car location and navigate through traffic to reach the desired destination. JLR spokesman revealed that the Range Rover Sports had been successful in calculating its location, the steps to its destination and follow these steps without help.

Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory
The Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory is also an added advantage. The system allows the Range Rover Sports to read and send information about the traffic lights. The system is designed to avoid run-ins with red lights and deliberate the best approach in reaching the red lights as well. 

Inspection Cameras
The Range Rover Sports have two cameras installed. One on the front of the dashboard and the other on the front of the interior mirror. These cameras are being called the ‘eyes’ of the car. They help in navigating the car as well as negotiating the path across roundabouts and T-junctions. 

Radio Frequency Location 
There is also a radio frequency location device that helps the car stay on course, and helps find parking space or a destination. 

Wi-Fi Router Communication
The Jaguar Land Rover has been collaborating with Ford and Tata Motors to develop a Wi-Fi enabled communication system. This communication system will allow the cars to communicate with each other in deliberation of distance, location and approach. It will feature Intersection Collision Warning which will give a deliberated a chance of collision while entering an unsafe junction or intersection. It also helps with warn the driver in case of approaching emergency vehicle. 

Autonomy Feature
The British government has been funding a project where the cars would not be in need of a driver. Jaguar Land Rover has developed the Jaguar Land Rover's Autonomous Urban Drive technology which claims to be a step closer in providing so-called 'level four' autonomy. The Range Rover Sports is currently in two modes of operation as exhibited. The first one allows the car to drive itself. The ‘connected’ mode allows the car to drive with collaborative communication with other cars with the help of Wi-Fi contact. It allows the driver to intervene when required but can drive itself for the most part. 

The successful trial of Range Rover Sports at Horiba Mira testing ground in Nuneaton has given Jaguar Land Rover the confidence to take it to the next phase, according to MailOnline. They will soon be taking it to the next phase which involves driving in Milton Keynes and Coventry roads. If they are successful, the next step will be to take it to the open roads navigation.

With the development, Jaguar Land Rover will be hiring 5,000 new staff including 1,000 software engineers – to develop driverless vehicles operated by electricity for the most part, according to AutoCar.

This new model has put Jaguar Land Rover in competition with other European companies like BMW and Mercedes. If the next phases of the car are successful, there will be driverless cars on sale by the end of this decade. 

