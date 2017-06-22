 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 9:17am CDT

 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals
 

The Sony PlayStation keeps ruling the video game sales chart despite the hype around the Nintendo Switch.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is scheduled for the second week of July. Leaked Prime Day 2017 sweepstakes rules document confirms the Prime Day 2017 date will be on Tuesday, July 11. Prime Day 2017 is this year 30 hours long and will kick off on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PDT.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Besides deals on TVstoysshoes, deals on video game consoles like the Sony PS4 will be popular with customers on Prime Day. The Sony PS4 was again the best-selling console last month. Unlike Microsoft, Sony has a comfortable lead and already a huge install base for the Playstation 4. Therefore there are likely less Prime Day deals on the Sony PS4 consoles and games than for the Xbox One.  

Sony had offered a $50 discount on the new gold special edition Sony PS4 console at the time of E3. This deal is gone now and the Sony PS4 1TB Limited Edition Gold sells now for $299.99. There is a chance Sony brings back a $50 discount for Prime Day 2017.

The Sony PS4 Pro, retailing at $399.99, would be a popular Prime Day 2017 deal. Sony might hold off until November when the Xbox One X is releasing.

The Sony PSVR Launch Bundle is available again. The $499 Sony Playstation VR bundle contains the VR helmet, Playstation camera and two motion controller. This popular bundle sold out during the Holiday shopping season. A discount on Prime Day for the PSVR bundle could give Sony's virtual reality solution a nice boost.

The Sony PS4 bundles and offers can be confusing on amazon.com. find below the current official Sony PS4 consoles and prices.

Sony PS4 Consoles

Sony PS4 1TB Slim - $299.99

Son PS4 500GB Slim Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Bundle - $299.99

Sony PS4 500GB Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle - $299.99 

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB - $399.99

Discover all deals on the Sony PS4 on amazon.com.

Prime Day video game deals have not been in the focus of Prime Day last year. The release and hype around the Nintendo Switch has made video games a hot summer topic. Amazon is very likely reacting to this and offer more Prime Day video game deals than last year.

If you have your mind set on finding a specific Sony PS4 Prime Day 2017 deal, please share in the comments below. We consider suggestions for products to track and alert on Prime Day 2017.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern. 

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick ot the 24 hour mode. 

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. Read the latest news about Amazon Prime Day 2017.

Comments

