Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Posted: Jun 22 2017, 9:33am CDT

 

Hugo Barra announces next Oculus developer event.

The Oculus Connect 4 developer conference will take place in San Jose, CA on October 11-12. Hugo Barra just made the announcement on Twitter. Barra joined Facebook as VP of virtual reality in January. 

It has gotten a bit quite around Oculus. The Connect 4 is hopefully bringing new big announcements for the next generation of Oculus Rift VR glasses, accessories and software.

Facebook is also continues to be engaged in a legal battle with ZeniMax over Oculus Rift rights. There is a looming sales ban for the Rift.

Oculus developers can sign up here to get notified when more details are available. 

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

