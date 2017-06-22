Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

The Oculus Connect 4 developer conference will take place in San Jose, CA on October 11-12. Hugo Barra just made the announcement on Twitter. Barra joined Facebook as VP of virtual reality in January.

It has gotten a bit quite around Oculus. The Connect 4 is hopefully bringing new big announcements for the next generation of Oculus Rift VR glasses, accessories and software.

Facebook is also continues to be engaged in a legal battle with ZeniMax over Oculus Rift rights. There is a looming sales ban for the Rift.

Oculus developers can sign up here to get notified when more details are available.