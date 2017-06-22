Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin might have made a pre-meditated move when they introduced the new Aston Marin Vantage in the Chinese market. A situation has arisen with the upgrades in Vantage failing. According to reports, this has been happening since 2014.

The reports claim that the upgrades did not install correctly causing the car to falter and stop. Vantage with Sportshift I and Sportshift II automated manual transmission gearboxes, have been sold worldwide out of which 113 were sold in China.

The luxury car started reporting the problem in China. The customers and the traffic law enforcement insisted that the Aston Martin technicians take a look at what was wrong with the vehicles.

The Aston Martin technicians were sent to China to inspect about the problem. They failed continually to recreate the issue in controlled lab environment.

They then headed out to analyze the situation of the roads and the driving conditions. After a thorough research it came out that there was no trouble there as well.

The maintenance seems to be the jackpot hit. It turns out that a few dealerships in China failed to reset the clutch position after software updates to the automatic transmission system.

CEO Andy Palmer commented to Reuters that most dealers have ample knowledge of how to re-teach the engagement position of the clutch after software updates.

However, this was not the case for these selected dealers in China. Palmer said that it was their own fault that they had not updated the Chinese markets with maintenance instructions before introducing the Vantage model there.

The company is now calling back majority of Aston Martin Vantage cars in China for evaluation and refurbishing. Palmer says that it has become a major issue for the company which goes to show that impact of Chinese consumer ship on the global market.