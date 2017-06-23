Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon customers who use the Alexa voice assistant got exclusive Prime Day deals last year. We expect that Amazon will again offer Prime Day 2017 deals only available through Alexa. The retailer did this also on Black Friday.

To get the list of Prime Day 2017 deals available through Alexa, users just need to ask "Alexa, what are your Prime Day deals?" The Alexa exclusive deals are also listed on this amazon page. Alexa has exclusive deals throughout the year. The voice deals are more interesting Prime Day.

Last year's Prime Day Alexa deals included a $10 discount on one purchase through Alexa. The exclusive Alexa Prime Day deals included Dromida Kodo UAV Quadcopter for $25 (38% off), Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler for $40 (47% off) and Amazon Tap for $79 (39% off).

Prime members will be able to order Prime Day spotlight deals using Alexa on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or Amazon Tap. To shop with Alexa, customers must be Prime members with 1-click enabled.

The Amazon Echo and all other Amazon devices will be also on sale during Amazon's Prime Day.

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.

Based on a leaked document, the Amazon Prime Day 2017 date will be on Tuesday, July 11. The Prime Day 2017 sale will begin on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PDT. The Prime Day 2017 week will kick off on July 5 with daily deals leading up to Prime Day 2017.