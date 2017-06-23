Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be on July 11, according to a leaked document. The Prime Day 2017 deals start to roll in on July 5. Amazon will have a countdown sale leading up to to the Prime Day 2017 sale kicking off at 6pm PDT on Monday, July 10. That is correct. Prime Day 2017 is 30 hours long.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Amazon is making big changes to Prime Day this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be third annual Prime Day and it will be longest yet. Amazon told market place sellers in an email that Prime Day 2017 will be for the first time 30 hours long.

Prime Day has evolved into a huge sales day for Amazon's marketplace sellers. Orders from marketplace sellers tripled each year. There is no reason to believe that this will be any different this year. We received Prime Day 2017 deals from several Amazon sellers.

These sellers advertise their electronics and accessories at deep discounts all year around. On Prime Day, they shave off additional percentages to make the deals stand out.

Archeer for instance will discount many of their electronics and accessories on Prime Day. While the savings on the popular Archeer Bamboo Bluetooth Speaker will be only $4, compared to today's price of $69.99, the Foldable Archeer 3D VR Headset will sell for 40% less on Prime Day.

Archeer will also have special Prime Day deals on portable Bluetooth speakers, Microphone systems, power strips and telescopes.

Vremi's Prime Day 2017 deal line-up includes kitchen accessories suche as the Vremi Colorful Chef Knife Set (Prime Day Price: $14.99), Vremi Wine Gift Set (Prime Day Price: $29.99), Vremi Stainless Steel Bartending Kit (Prime Day Price: $19.99), Vremi Bamboo Cutting Boards Set (Prime Day Price: $14.99) and Vremi Cast Iron Grill Pan (Prime Day Price: $19.99).

Eachine will cut prices further on the Vivid Jar Portable Bluetooth Speaker and Thorfire will cut prices on flashlights on Prime Day 2017. The Thorfire VG15s flashlight will be on sale fro $17.99 instead of $22.99.

Meco will offer Prime Day 2017 deals on their Hand Cranking solar powered Emergency LED Flashlight (Prime Day price: $6.95) and car trunk organizer (Prime Day price $27.95).

We will add more Prime Day 2017 deals from Amazon sellers as details become available. Amazon will announce the main Prime Day 2017 deals list briefly before the Prime Day will begin. The list will feature the deals on TVs, toys, electronics, video games, clothes, shoes that people will talk about.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.

Based on a leaked document, the Amazon Prime Day 2017 date will be on Tuesday, July 11. The Prime Day 2017 sale will begin on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PDT. The Prime Day 2017 week will kick off on July 5 with daily deals leading up to Prime Day 2017.

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.