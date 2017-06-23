 
 

BANANA WAVE Bananamilk An ‘A-peeling’ Non-Dairy Option

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 3:15am CDT | by , in Shopping | Shopping Tips

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Copyright Banana Wave_Fresh Start Beverage Company
Copyright Banana Wave_Fresh Start Beverage Company
 

Move over almond, soy, coconut and other non-dairy milk alternatives....there’s a new and decidedly tasty milk substitute in the supermarket aisle:  BANANA WAVE bananamilk. This natural, plant-based, non-dairy beverage is perfect for those people who dislike—or are just bored—with the standard milk alternatives on the market. It’s also a particularly excellent choice for anyone who cannot drink, or simply doesn’t like, non-dairy milks derived from nuts or for anyone looking for a delicious drink that’s purely vegetarian and vegan.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Indeed, aside from its tropical fruit-driven deliciousness, the newly-introduced BANANA WAVE bananamilk is a nutrient powerhouse created with nature’s superfoods: fruit, grains and seeds. Each 8-ounce antioxidant and fiber-rich serving contains 330 milligrams of potassium (as much one small banana) as well as 29 vitamins and minerals and 1200 milligrams of heart-healthy Omega-3s. What’s more, BANANA WAVE bananamilk is gluten-free, certified GMO-free by Greenleaf Non-GMO, and Kosher. It’s also no surprise that there are no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Beyond its bevy of health benefits, BANANA WAVE bananamilk tastes really, really, really good. It’s smooth, creamy texture and naturally sweet flavor is derived from an ancient multi-generational African recipe ultimately passed down to the brand founder, Neter Alkebulan, by his own Grandmother.

Not only is this dairy-free bananamilk delightful and refreshing on its own as a snack or meal replacement, but it is also great in smoothies, on cereal and as a secret ingredient in cooking and baking. Plus, it is a nice option for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, active kids, athletic lifestyle and, of course, for those who are bonkers for bananas.

So give those traditional nut-based milk subs the slip and hop on the banana boat. You’re likely to love the new BANANA WAVE bananamilk a bunch!  

~~~

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or sponsored at no cost to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/55" rel="author">Merilee Kern</a>
Merilee Kern, Executive Editor & Producer of The Luxe List International News Syndicate, is a lifestyle, leisure and consumer goods expert who reports on noteworthy travel experiences, products, services and events at all price points – from the highly affordable to the luxury extreme. She keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s trending across all leisure and lifestyle product, service and travel categories to inform, enlighten and entertain. Also an award-winning author, APP developer, owner of a thriving communications agency, a two-time fitness champion and a proud mother of two, Merilee is the very definition of a renaissance woman. She may be reached online at www.TheLuxeList.com. Follow her on Twitter here: www.Twitter.com/LuxeListEditor and Facebook here: www.Facebook.com/TheLuxeList.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

7 Useful Summer Solutions

7 Useful Summer Solutions

Jun 2 2017, 7:26pm CDT

Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Undoubtedly Impress

Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Undoubtedly Impress

Jun 2 2017, 6:55pm CDT

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

May 10 2017, 9:01am CDT

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

May 10 2017, 8:49am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

25 minutes ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

36 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

2 hours ago

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

17 hours ago, 10:09am CDT

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

17 hours ago, 9:33am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

17 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

18 hours ago, 8:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

18 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

19 hours ago, 7:58am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

19 hours ago, 7:49am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Shopping Tips

7 Useful Summer Solutions

7 Useful Summer Solutions

Jun 2 2017, 7:26pm CDT

Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Undoubtedly Impress

Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Undoubtedly Impress

Jun 2 2017, 6:55pm CDT

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

May 10 2017, 9:01am CDT

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

How to Find Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Console Stock Online and Buy

May 10 2017, 8:49am CDT

More Shopping Tips Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

25 minutes ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

36 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Photo Credit: The Luxe List

Bleu Bohème San Diego Enchants With Free-Spirited French Fare

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook