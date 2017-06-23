BANANA WAVE Bananamilk An ‘A-peeling’ Non-Dairy Option

Move over almond, soy, coconut and other non-dairy milk alternatives....there’s a new and decidedly tasty milk substitute in the supermarket aisle: BANANA WAVE bananamilk. This natural, plant-based, non-dairy beverage is perfect for those people who dislike—or are just bored—with the standard milk alternatives on the market. It’s also a particularly excellent choice for anyone who cannot drink, or simply doesn’t like, non-dairy milks derived from nuts or for anyone looking for a delicious drink that’s purely vegetarian and vegan.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Indeed, aside from its tropical fruit-driven deliciousness, the newly-introduced BANANA WAVE bananamilk is a nutrient powerhouse created with nature’s superfoods: fruit, grains and seeds. Each 8-ounce antioxidant and fiber-rich serving contains 330 milligrams of potassium (as much one small banana) as well as 29 vitamins and minerals and 1200 milligrams of heart-healthy Omega-3s. What’s more, BANANA WAVE bananamilk is gluten-free, certified GMO-free by Greenleaf Non-GMO, and Kosher. It’s also no surprise that there are no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Beyond its bevy of health benefits, BANANA WAVE bananamilk tastes really, really, really good. It’s smooth, creamy texture and naturally sweet flavor is derived from an ancient multi-generational African recipe ultimately passed down to the brand founder, Neter Alkebulan, by his own Grandmother.

Not only is this dairy-free bananamilk delightful and refreshing on its own as a snack or meal replacement, but it is also great in smoothies, on cereal and as a secret ingredient in cooking and baking. Plus, it is a nice option for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, active kids, athletic lifestyle and, of course, for those who are bonkers for bananas.

So give those traditional nut-based milk subs the slip and hop on the banana boat. You’re likely to love the new BANANA WAVE bananamilk a bunch!

~~~

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or sponsored at no cost to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***