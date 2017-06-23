GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop found a new way to sell the Nintendo Switch. The video game retailer started yesterday to send out messages to mobile subscribers inviting them to buy a $399.99 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle.

Customers who reply with SWITCH in an SMS will be called called by a GameStop customer car rep to take their order. There are 1,000 Switch bundles reserved for this strange way of ordering a Switch. The Switch bundles ship by July 12.

The $399.99 Switch bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 pack and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock.

The details about this promotion are available here. A discussion about the SMS subscriber offer can be found on reddit.

As reported earlier today, GameStop has sold out of the online Nintendo Switch inventory again. Over a 1,300 GameStop stores are reported to have the Switch in stock. Apparently stores can decide if they sell the Switch console separately or bundled with games and accessories. We have seen mixed reports from customers.

It is not known yet when GameStop will release new Switch bundles online at gamestop.com again. The delivery dates will go into July as they do in the SMS promotion. About 1,300 GameStop stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. Shoppers can call their local GameStop store to find out if the popular console is in stock.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.