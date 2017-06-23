 
 

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles To SMS Subscribers

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 3:50am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers
 

The Nintendo Switch shortage takes on strange forms.

GameStop found a new way to sell the Nintendo Switch. The video game retailer started yesterday to send out messages to mobile subscribers inviting them to buy a $399.99 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Customers who reply with SWITCH in an SMS will be called called by a GameStop customer car rep to take their order. There are 1,000 Switch bundles reserved for this strange way of ordering a Switch. The Switch bundles ship by July 12.

The $399.99 Switch bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 pack and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock. 

The details about this promotion are available here. A discussion about the SMS subscriber offer can be found on reddit.

As reported earlier today, GameStop has sold out of the online Nintendo Switch inventory again. Over a 1,300 GameStop stores are reported to have the Switch in stock. Apparently stores can decide if they sell the Switch console separately or bundled with games and accessories. We have seen mixed reports from customers. 

It is not known yet when GameStop will release new Switch bundles online at gamestop.com again. The delivery dates will go into July as they do in the SMS promotion. About 1,300 GameStop stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. Shoppers can call their local GameStop store to find out if the popular console is in stock.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a free Nintendo Switch bundle valued at $500 this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

2 hours ago

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

18 hours ago, 9:33am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

19 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

2 hours ago

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

17 hours ago, 10:09am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

18 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

19 hours ago, 8:45am CDT

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

19 hours ago, 7:58am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores with Strings Attached

20 hours ago, 7:49am CDT

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

20 hours ago, 7:18am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

21 hours ago, 6:39am CDT

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

iPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

21 hours ago, 5:55am CDT

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

LA Noire Remaster Coming to Nintendo Switch

22 hours ago, 5:43am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

2 hours ago

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

18 hours ago, 9:33am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

19 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Copyright Banana Wave_Fresh Start Beverage Company

BANANA WAVE Bananamilk an ‘A-peeling’ Non-Dairy Option

34 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

1 hour ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook