Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a deal exclusive to Prime members. Nintendo will sell a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle in Japan and in Europe. We expected that Nintendo would announce the Splatoon 2 bundle at the E3 for the United States, but it did not happen.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

US Switch fans only get the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro controller with the signature neon green and pink handles. The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle is also different between Japan and Europe. While Japanese Nintendo fans get neon green and pink Joy-Cons in the Splatoon 2 bundle, Europeans get the standard Neon red and blue Joy-Con in the Splatoon 2 bundle.

The Splatoon 2 Joy-Con controller have only been announced for Japan. If you want the neon green and neon pink Joy-Con you have to import them from Japan.

The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle contains Splatoon 2 only as digital download. In Germany, shoppers save 20 Euro compared to buying the Switch console and the game separately. The savings are not as big in the UK. At least the Switch console itself has no custom Splatoon design like the Monster Hunter XX Switch.

US gamers only loose out on the Splatoon 2 Joy-Cons and the bundle discount.

GameStop is able to make a bundle of everything. The video game retailer is offering a Nintendo Pro Controller Splatoon 2 edition bundled with the Splatoon 2 game and a Splatoon 2 Switch case for $164.99.

GameStop is right now the only retailer with Switch inventory. As reported earlier today, GameStop has sold out of the online Nintendo Switch inventory again. Over a 1,300 GameStop stores are reported to have the Switch in stock. Apparently stores can decide if they sell the Switch console separately or bundled with games and accessories. We have seen mixed reports from customers. GameStop is also selling 1,000 Switch bundles to its SMS subscribers.

It is not known yet when GameStop will release new Switch bundles online at gamestop.com again. The delivery dates will go into July as they do in the SMS promotion. About 1,300 GameStop stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. Shoppers can call their local GameStop store to find out if the popular console is in stock.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a free Nintendo Switch bundle valued at $500 this month.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.