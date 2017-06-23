 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available In US

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 4:31am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 23 2017, 4:33am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US
 

Europe and Japan get the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle on July 21.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a deal exclusive to Prime members. Nintendo will sell a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle in Japan and in Europe. We expected that Nintendo would announce the Splatoon 2 bundle at the E3 for the United States, but it did not happen.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

US Switch fans only get the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro controller with the signature neon green and pink handles. The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle is also different between Japan and Europe. While Japanese Nintendo fans get neon green and pink Joy-Cons in the Splatoon 2 bundle, Europeans get the standard Neon red and blue Joy-Con in the Splatoon 2 bundle.

The Splatoon 2 Joy-Con controller have only been announced for Japan. If you want the neon green and neon pink Joy-Con you have to import them from Japan.

The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle contains Splatoon 2 only as digital download. In Germany, shoppers save 20 Euro compared to buying the Switch console and the game separately. The savings are not as big in the UK. At least the Switch console itself has no custom Splatoon design like the Monster Hunter XX Switch.

US gamers only loose out on the Splatoon 2 Joy-Cons and the bundle discount. 

GameStop is able to make a bundle of everything. The video game retailer is offering a Nintendo Pro Controller Splatoon 2 edition bundled with the Splatoon 2 game and a Splatoon 2 Switch case for $164.99.

GameStop is right now the only retailer with Switch inventory. As reported earlier today, GameStop has sold out of the online Nintendo Switch inventory again. Over a 1,300 GameStop stores are reported to have the Switch in stock. Apparently stores can decide if they sell the Switch console separately or bundled with games and accessories. We have seen mixed reports from customers. GameStop is also selling 1,000 Switch bundles to its SMS subscribers.

It is not known yet when GameStop will release new Switch bundles online at gamestop.com again. The delivery dates will go into July as they do in the SMS promotion. About 1,300 GameStop stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. Shoppers can call their local GameStop store to find out if the popular console is in stock.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a free Nintendo Switch bundle valued at $500 this month. 

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

40 minutes ago

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

42 minutes ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

3 hours ago

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

18 hours ago, 10:09am CDT

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

19 hours ago, 9:33am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

19 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

19 hours ago, 8:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

20 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

20 hours ago, 7:58am CDT

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

21 hours ago, 7:18am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

21 hours ago, 6:39am CDT

iPhone Came From Jobs&#039; Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

iPhone Came From Jobs' Hatred of a Microsoft Employee

22 hours ago, 5:55am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

40 minutes ago

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

42 minutes ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Copyright Vallarta Adventures

Enchantment Abounds at Puerto Vallarta’s ‘Rhythms of the Night’ Dinner Show

35 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

40 minutes ago

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

42 minutes ago

Copyright Banana Wave_Fresh Start Beverage Company

BANANA WAVE Bananamilk an ‘A-peeling’ Non-Dairy Option

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook