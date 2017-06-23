 
 

Samsung Says QLED TV Better Than OLED TV For Gaming

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 5:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming
 

The new 4K and HDR enabled video game consoles drive buying new TVs.

Samsung takes a swing at OLED TVs in a new report titled "Burn-In Free QLED TVs, the Solution for Video Game Enthusiasts." In the piece Samsung refers to online forums where OLED customers share cases of burn-in or image retention. Most OLED TV owners do not experience burn-in. It is possible, but as LG points out here, their OLED TVs have several measures that avoid burn-in.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Burn-in is one of the trigger topics between LED TV and OLED TV believers. The other hot topic, that Samsung is also mentioning in their QLED report is latency. An ideal TV for video gaming has a very low latency, else the games will feel sluggish.

Samsung claims their QLED TVs have a low input lag with times measuring between 20ms and 25ms in Game mode. LG's OLED TV are though also reaching an input lag that is 21ms in HDR Gaming mode in the new 2017 OLED TV line-up according to LG.

In the end there is now strong verdict in favor for QLED or OLED. It comes down to personal taste. The image on an OLED has a different "feel" than what LED or QLED TVs deliver. Best is to check both TV technologies out at a store to make up your mind.

Find deals on the Samsung QLED TVs and the LG OLED TVs.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

1 hour ago

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

1 hour ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

4 hours ago

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

19 hours ago, 10:09am CDT

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

19 hours ago, 9:33am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sony PS4 Deals

20 hours ago, 9:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

20 hours ago, 8:45am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 22

20 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover Demonstrates First Fully Autonomous Range Rover Sport

21 hours ago, 7:58am CDT

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

SoundMoovz Pre-order Launched in UK

22 hours ago, 7:18am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

Tesla Model 3 Final Design Looks Like This

22 hours ago, 6:39am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Nintendo Switch at GameStop Online Shop To Sell Out Again

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

1 hour ago

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

1 hour ago

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

1 hour ago

Copyright Vallarta Adventures

Enchantment Abounds at Puerto Vallarta’s ‘Rhythms of the Night’ Dinner Show

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

1 hour ago

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook