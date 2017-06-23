Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung takes a swing at OLED TVs in a new report titled "Burn-In Free QLED TVs, the Solution for Video Game Enthusiasts." In the piece Samsung refers to online forums where OLED customers share cases of burn-in or image retention. Most OLED TV owners do not experience burn-in. It is possible, but as LG points out here, their OLED TVs have several measures that avoid burn-in.

Burn-in is one of the trigger topics between LED TV and OLED TV believers. The other hot topic, that Samsung is also mentioning in their QLED report is latency. An ideal TV for video gaming has a very low latency, else the games will feel sluggish.

Samsung claims their QLED TVs have a low input lag with times measuring between 20ms and 25ms in Game mode. LG's OLED TV are though also reaching an input lag that is 21ms in HDR Gaming mode in the new 2017 OLED TV line-up according to LG.

In the end there is now strong verdict in favor for QLED or OLED. It comes down to personal taste. The image on an OLED has a different "feel" than what LED or QLED TVs deliver. Best is to check both TV technologies out at a store to make up your mind.

