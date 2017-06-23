 
 

Problems Persist With IPhone Fingerprint Sensor, Shipments May Be Delayed

Problems Persist with iPhone Fingerprint Sensor, Shipments May be Delayed
 

Problems might mean no iPhone 8 shipments until Q4 2017

Just when rumors suggested Apple had worked out all the problems with the under glass fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 8 a report from Cowen & Co has surfaced citing potential issues with the tech. CNET reports that Cowen & Co has issued a memo that claims Apple hasn't finalized its Touch ID plans yet for the iPhone 8.

We are taking that with a grain of salt though since Cowen reportedly has a mixed record with correct predictions for Apple products. Naturally Apple isn't talking about an unreleased product. Cowen reports that Apple is eyeing three different scenarios for bringing under glass Touch ID to market.

One of those scenarios would use a thinner piece of cover glass for the fingerprint area, basically a cover glass cutout. The second scenario would involve a pin hole through the glass for an optical or ultrasonic sensor. The third plan would replace the AuthenTec Touch ID sensor with a film fingerprint sensor integrated with the display.

According to the Cowen reports, since Apple still isn't sure what method to take with the iPhone 8, shipments could be delayed by a month or two making sales in Q4 2017. To offset the delay in shipments, Apple could potentially have up to 90 million devices ready to go on sale in Q4.

