Rumors Suggest Android O Might Be Android Oatmeal Cookie

Each time I see any references to Android O I can't help but wonder what sweet treat it will be named after. A lot of rumors have suggested that Andorid O will be Andorid Oreo. I could see that happening, we have had Android KitKat already so name brands certainly aren't off limits for Google's naming convention.

A new rumor is circulating that claims Andorid O will actually be Andorid Oatmeal Cookie. That certainly doesn't slide of the tongue, but neither did Android Ice Cream Sandwich. The tidbit about Oatmeal Cookie comes from source code references. Granted the source code doesn't call out the name specifically, the assumption is based on code that reads "oc-dev" in some places and "OC-MR1" in others.

I can see what they rumors are getting at, if Oreo was to be the name the C wouldn't be needed. I also can't think of any other sweet treats that would have OC in them (Orange Cream?). Oatmeal Cookie was specifically spotted as a reference during Google I/O 2017 with code that read "r.drawable.oatmeal_cookie".

TrustedReviews points out that OC could simply be "Oreo Cookie." That doesn't explain away the Oatmeal Cookie reference from Google I/O though. Andorid O is expected to launch this fall alongside the Pixel 2 smartphone and we should know the name of the OS at that time.