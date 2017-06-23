New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

The next Gear VR headset is reportedly dropping the requirement of a smartphone. According to a report by Naver out of Korea, Samsung is working on a Gear VR headset with 2,000ppi OLED display. These quite high resolution displays are supposed to help with motion sickness.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The new Samsung Gear VR is possibly stand-alone. This means that a computer is integrated that is able to play media and access the internet. A VR headset without wires is the holy grail. Microsoft achieved this with the HoloLens and several companies work in stand-alone VR headsets.

Korean Yonhap reports that Samsung is accelerating its VR business in the US. According to sources, the Silicon Valley-based Samsung Research America recently hired 5 VR technology experts to develop a VR business strategy for Samsung.

Earlier this week, Samsung has signed with th Major League Baseball (MLB) to provide fans with VR content, including highlights of baseball games.