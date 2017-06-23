 
 

New Gear VR Has OLED Display And Samsung Accelerates VR Business

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 9:37am CDT

 

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The next Gear VR headset has built-in displays according to report.

The next Gear VR headset is reportedly dropping the requirement of a smartphone. According to a report by Naver out of Korea, Samsung is working on a Gear VR headset with 2,000ppi OLED display. These quite high resolution displays are supposed to help with motion sickness.

The new Samsung Gear VR is possibly stand-alone. This means that a computer is integrated that is able to play media and access the internet. A VR headset without wires is the holy grail. Microsoft achieved this with the HoloLens and several companies work in stand-alone VR headsets.

Korean Yonhap reports that Samsung is accelerating its VR business in the US. According to sources, the Silicon Valley-based Samsung Research America recently hired 5 VR technology experts to develop a VR business strategy for Samsung.

Earlier this week, Samsung has signed with th Major League Baseball (MLB) to provide fans with VR content, including highlights of baseball games.

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

