iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 10:17am CDT

 

iMac Pro is support Intel Purley Xeon CPUs.

Apple unveiled the iMac Pro at the WWDC 2017 in early June. The all-new iMac Pro, with 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, is the most powerful Mac ever made. The iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999 (US).

All details of the iMac Pro have not yet been unveiled. The Pike's Universum blog has now discovered some evidence that the iMac Pro supports the LGA3647 socket.

This would mean that the iMac Pro can run on Intel's newest server-grade Xeon CPUs known as Intel Purley Xeon CPUs. There is a big name change coming to Xeon CPUs. It is kind of confusing. The important point here is that Apple is not making any compromises on CPU performance in the iMac Pro. The latest and greatest will be inside.

The Pike's Universum also discovered while digging around in firmware that the iMac Pro has an ARM based Security Enclave Processor like the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This means that the iMac Pro will have Touch ID support. Rumors about an iMac keyboard with touch bar have surfaced already earlier this year. Apple did though not unveil one yet.

Apple has not increased the screen size of the iMac Pro. It's still 27". The iMac Pro supports though two 5120‑by‑2880 (5K) external displays at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colors. Users can connect up to 4 external displays with 4K resolution each.

Other iMac Pro specifications Apple revealed so far include 8-Core, 10-Core or 18-Core CPU, Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB of HBM2 memory (up to 16GB), 32GB RAM (up to 128GB) and 1TB SSD (up to 4TB SSD).

The Retina 5K display supports 5120‑by‑2880 resolution with support for billions of colors, 500 nits brightness and Wide color (P3).

The iMac Pro offers 10Gb Ethernet using RJ‑45 connector, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, Four USB 3 ports, SDXC card slot with support for UHS‑II, 4 microphones and stereo speakers.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

The Tracker by I4U News

