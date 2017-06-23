 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock Back At GameStop's Online Store In New Bundles

Posted: Jun 23 2017, 10:42am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

GameStop is taking orders for a new batch of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Earlier today we reported that GameStop has sold out of the Nintendo Switch bundles that ship by June 30. The video game retailer has just released three new Switch bundles online at gamestop.com. Starting at $399.99, these new Nintendo Switch offers will ship by July 12.

Besides the GameStop bundles, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle, on sale for $499.99, is the most expensive of the three new Switch offers. The bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, ARMS (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game). 

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle, priced at $399.99, includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, ARMS, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock, and Nintendo Switch Game Case and Protection Kit.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle, priced also at $399.99, includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, ARMS, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock, and Nintendo Switch Game Case and Protection Kit.

About 1,300 GameStop stores are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. Shoppers can call their local GameStop store to find out if the popular console is in stock. Depending on the store, the Nintendo Switch are either sold as part of bundles or individually for the $299.99 regular price.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $499.99 Availability: is in Stock

