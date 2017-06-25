 
 

Say Hello To Microsoft’s New Modern Keyboard With Fingerprint ID

Posted: Jun 25 2017, 12:34pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID
 

Microsoft has finally unveiled a new Keyboard, dubbed as the New Modern Keyboard. The device is largely praised due to its fingerprint ID feature, as you might have imagined by the title. The keyboard, on initial looks, seems just like the Surface Keyboard that launched in October 2016, and also supports wireless and wired use.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The main difference, like a bonus feature, is the Hello-enabled button containing the fingerprint sensor present between the Application menu key and the right Alt key. One thing that you would also easily notice in the new keyboard is the lack of any branding of Microsoft on the top side of the keyboard. Rumors suggest that this is how Microsoft’s new products will be manufactured from now on.

To support these rumors, Microsoft Modern Mouse and Microsoft Arc Mouse, two new products are also featuring no branding on the surface. All three of the accessories are available at Microsoft Store with a “Coming Soon” label, which might change soon, we expect. It might be a bit alarming for some of you excited readers, that the keyboard will not come in cheap.

The listing of the keyboard on Microsoft Store bears a price tag of $130. Bear with us though, this price tag may not be as preposterous as it seems. Apple’s Magic Keyboard is probably the only comparable product in the same class, which costs $99.99 and does not feature any Touch ID technology, nor a numeric keypad. The edition of the magic keyboard bearing the numeric keypad costs $129.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

2 days ago, 10:42am CDT

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

2 days ago, 9:37am CDT

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

2 days ago, 5:32am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

2 days ago, 4:31am CDT

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

2 days ago, 11:10am CDT

Rumors Suggest Andorid O might be Andorid Oatmeal Cookie

Rumors Suggest Android O might be Android Oatmeal Cookie

2 days ago, 6:10am CDT

Problems Persist with iPhone Fingerprint Sensor, Shipments May be Delayed

Problems Persist with iPhone Fingerprint Sensor, Shipments May be Delayed

2 days ago, 5:44am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

2 days ago, 3:53am CDT

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

2 days ago, 3:50am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

2 days ago, 2:50am CDT

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

2 days ago, 2:39am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

2 days ago, 1:24am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

2 days ago, 12:56am CDT

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

3 days ago, 10:09am CDT

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

Oculus Connect 4 Developer Conference Announced

3 days ago, 9:33am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

2 days ago, 10:42am CDT

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

2 days ago, 9:37am CDT

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

2 days ago, 5:32am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

2 days ago, 4:31am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

2 days ago, 11:10am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

2 days ago, 10:42am CDT

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

2 days ago, 9:37am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 days ago, 9:02am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook