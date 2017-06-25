Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

Microsoft has finally unveiled a new Keyboard, dubbed as the New Modern Keyboard. The device is largely praised due to its fingerprint ID feature, as you might have imagined by the title. The keyboard, on initial looks, seems just like the Surface Keyboard that launched in October 2016, and also supports wireless and wired use.

The main difference, like a bonus feature, is the Hello-enabled button containing the fingerprint sensor present between the Application menu key and the right Alt key. One thing that you would also easily notice in the new keyboard is the lack of any branding of Microsoft on the top side of the keyboard. Rumors suggest that this is how Microsoft’s new products will be manufactured from now on.

To support these rumors, Microsoft Modern Mouse and Microsoft Arc Mouse, two new products are also featuring no branding on the surface. All three of the accessories are available at Microsoft Store with a “Coming Soon” label, which might change soon, we expect. It might be a bit alarming for some of you excited readers, that the keyboard will not come in cheap.

The listing of the keyboard on Microsoft Store bears a price tag of $130. Bear with us though, this price tag may not be as preposterous as it seems. Apple’s Magic Keyboard is probably the only comparable product in the same class, which costs $99.99 and does not feature any Touch ID technology, nor a numeric keypad. The edition of the magic keyboard bearing the numeric keypad costs $129.