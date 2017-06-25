 
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Beats IPhone 7 Plus According To Leaked Benchmark Reports

Posted: Jun 25 2017, 12:37pm CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 beats iPhone 7 Plus according to leaked benchmark reports
 

 Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is holds more value in the electronics industry than its predecessors simply because the world wants to know how Samsung’s fallen line of phablets will retaliate after the tragedy that came within the first few months of Galaxy’s Note 7’s launch. According to this new report, the Android and Samsung fans might have another reason to get excited for the release of Galaxy Note 8.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

The report is suggesting that Galaxy Note 8 might become the most efficient smartphone with highest performance figures among the league’s top players. Galaxy Note 8 seems to be rigged with some of the world’s fastest and most efficient computing units that might even outwit high-performance king, the iPhone 7 Plus.

Samsung isn’t known for any foolish business in the market, which made it even more shocking when Galaxy Note 7, one of Samsung’s proud flagships failed to meet the safety standards. But consider that incident a reckoning, Samsung will now undoubtedly right the wrongs and over compensate to cover the tragedy of the last flagship.

A few leaked benchmark reports have proved this correct. Recently, a number of benchmarks surfaced on the internet having the model number SM-N950F, a number which is suspected to be reserved for Galaxy Note 8. The benchmarking platform is a dedicated platform to test browser speeds and ability. SM-N950F scored a whooping score of 488, which is marginally better that iPhone & Plus’ score of 417 on the same platform.

Will Samsung be able to lift other performance aspects of the Galaxy Note 8 to the same performance standards? Time will answer.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

2 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

2 days ago, 10:42am CDT

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

2 days ago, 9:37am CDT

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

2 days ago, 5:32am CDT

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

2 days ago, 11:10am CDT

Rumors Suggest Andorid O might be Andorid Oatmeal Cookie

Rumors Suggest Android O might be Android Oatmeal Cookie

2 days ago, 6:10am CDT

Problems Persist with iPhone Fingerprint Sensor, Shipments May be Delayed

Problems Persist with iPhone Fingerprint Sensor, Shipments May be Delayed

2 days ago, 5:44am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Not Available in US

2 days ago, 4:31am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

Nintendo Switch Stock Arrives at GameStop Stores

2 days ago, 3:53am CDT

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

GameStop Sells 1,000 Nintendo Switch Bundles to SMS Subscribers

2 days ago, 3:50am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

2 days ago, 2:50am CDT

Copyright UrLife Media

Personal Photos & Videos ‘Go Hollywood’ with UrLife Mini-Movies

2 days ago, 2:39am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

2 days ago, 1:24am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Stock Sold Out at GameStop Online Shop

2 days ago, 12:56am CDT

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

Aston Martin Recalls 1658 Vantage Cars Globally Over Gearbox Software Issue

3 days ago, 10:09am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming




Technology News

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

2 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

2 days ago, 10:42am CDT

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

2 days ago, 9:37am CDT

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

2 days ago, 5:32am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

2 minutes ago

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

2 days ago, 11:10am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

2 days ago, 10:42am CDT

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

New Gear VR has OLED Display and Samsung Accelerates VR Business

2 days ago, 9:37am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook