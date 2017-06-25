 
 

New IOS 10 Jailbreak Tweaks

Posted: Jun 25 2017, 12:39pm CDT

 

New iOS 10 Jailbreak tweaks
 

The jailbreak community thrives on its success even when it’s the one abandoned by almost all of the professional programmers and software developer companies.

Apple is trying hard to seal all the loopholes through which a jailbreak can be achieved, but the truth is that the jailbreak tweaks that are available today for jailbroken iPhones are infinitely useful, and sadly Apple seems to have no interest in providing those customizability features in its future iOS upgrades.

As usual, we bring you a list of some of the most useful jailbreak tweaks that every user with a jailbroken iPhone should at least know about, if not use them.

Torch on Focus:

This amazing tweak by BigBoss is a very useful one. When using this tweak, the flashlight will turn on when the camera is trying to focus in low-light environment, making it easy for the software to identify the subject and focus on it.

CCustomize:

If you ever wished to gain unimagined control over the Control Center and looks of the theme on your device, CCustomize is your go-to tweak.

S8Edge:

BigBoss developed this tweak specially for iPhone users who dream of having their iPhone and turning it into one of those curved Edge display screens of Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

FullSafari:

This free tweak by BigBoss will allow you to experience the iPad version of Safari browser on your iPhone.

CarPlay Lockout:

This tweak by BigBoss will disable the auto-lockout feature that initializes when an iOS device is connected to a CarPlay unit.

F.Y.A Hack Instagram:

Be able to save photos and videos, and set password on the Instagram application using this simple free tweak by BigBoss.

Accelerated Unlock:

This simple tweak will eliminate the time between the moment you press the Home Button on a locked iPhone and the showing up of the PIN unlock screen.

BrowserChanger10:

You can now easily change the default browser to a browser of your choice. A blessing that Apple is not willing to provide to you.

