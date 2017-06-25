10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

Apple was suspected to be planning to refresh the lines of their MacBook Pro laptops and the iPad Pro line of tablets. Both the categories’ latest were to receive faster, newer processors and some other hardware upgrades which made them better in performance compared to their predecessors.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

WWDC 2017’s opening keynote confirmed this report. We knew that Apple is looking to revive the tablet market by basically putting a full-fledged computer inside a 10.5-inch body, but the fact that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is performing better in some performance aspects than the MacBook Pro is just nuts.

BareFeats conducted a bunch of benchmark tests of Apple’s latest hardware to give an idea of where will the performance of these devices rated.

The results of course leaned towards the MacBook Pro in many cases, but surprisingly in some, the A10X processor bearing 10.5-inch tablet beats the MacBook Pro in terms of performance.

BareFeats conducted a benchmark test on six different devices, four iPad Pro models and two MacBook Pro models. The groups used Geekbench and GFXBench platforms to get a more comprehensive result.

There is a lot to taken, a lot than can weigh in on the decisive factor. The results show extra ordinary performance by the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.