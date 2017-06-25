 
 

See What IOS 11 Looks Like Running On An IPhone 8

 Apple kicked off the WWDC 17 with one of the hottest opening keynotes in the history of the event. The opening keynote of WWDC 17 unveiled the release of HomePod, 10.5” iPad, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and most importantly, the iOS version 11, among a lot more. iOS 11 has turned out to be very capable and its release is hugely satisfying when talking in terms of upgraded features and new introductions.

Now that the online heralds around the world have a new combination to write about, the internet has been going crazy on digital images, showing iPhone 8 running on iOS 11. The graphic producers have made some design traits in the renders that clarify a number of rumors going about on the internet.

For starters, the shape of the display is on top in the list of split-speculations that have been argued upon for some time now. In these renders, there is a cut out for the sensors, front camera, and the speakers at the top.

The hardware is placed in the center while the screen covers the remaining proportions on left and right. This design patterns are completely against the rumors that iPhone 8 will feature sensors, selfie camera, and the speakers, embedded under the display. All the renders show a complete edge-to-edge display, with no sign of the physical home button.

Although we can see the concept of the function bar, the virtual home button, and the in-screen Touch ID implemented in slightly different ways in a few of these renders. It is also rumored that laser and infrared sensors will also be used in order to improve the results of the 3D iSight camera in the front.

The images show a lot more design patterns and vital information about the design and hardware inside the device, check out the images to see what you can expect from the upcoming iPhone.

The Author

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

