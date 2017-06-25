The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

iOS 11 is highly anticipated and long awaited by many fans around the world, what we currently have is iOS 11 Beta. As anyone could expect, iOS 11 Beta is not the most stable releases in the history of the operating system, but then again, that’s why it’s called a Beta version.

This article is to enlighten those who are either wondering if they should try the new iOS version versus keeping at iOS 10, or for those who have updated to iOS 11 and want to decide whether it is worth their excitement. Consider the following list of bugs that have been discovered so far in iOS 11 Beta, and make your decision.

1. iOS 11 has become notoriously famous for draining more battery life than usual.

2. Interaction with content like trying to open up an image, or scrolling through a list makes iOS 11 Beta version, lag a bit.

3. The “Send” button in the Email application is reported to become inactive sometimes, making it impossible for users to send email during that time.

4. The icons of all applications on the home screen of the device start wiggling when you navigate back to the home screen from a folder on the home screen. While this may be amusing to you, it can get pretty ugly to bear after some time.

5. Some bugs seem to have been simple errors in code, but others may sound like an intentional script. For instance, tapping on the App Store icon multiple time will not refresh the application any more.

6. The classic, icons disappearing from time-to-time and reappearing when you come back to the home screen from some other point, is present in iOS 11.

7. A bug sometimes causes the device to automatically set the Lock Screen’s wallpaper as the wallpaper for Home Screen too. Who knows, maybe Siri is playing with you.

8. The pull-down gesture will sometimes have no effect on the device, when usually it should bring up the Spotlight Search.

9. Many of the running applications are reset when you leave them, meaning that they do not continue the same state that they were left in, when you reopen most applications.

10. Sometimes the applications split into half and give no response on user’s interaction.

11. Apps might not update from the App Store sometimes.

12. The device has also been reported to hang sometimes while charging.

13. 3D Touch functions work in all weird sorts of ways. These are the bugs that have been discovered in iPhone and iPad devices running on iOS 11 Beta version. Don’t worry though, every new update does have a lot of glitches in its system and it does get better.

If you have updated to iOS 11 Beta, make sure to provide constant feedback on the bugs that you encounter, and keep accepting patches.