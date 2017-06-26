 
 

4th Of July Sales 2017: Best Deals And Everything You Need To Know

Posted: Jun 26 2017, 4:09am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The 4th of July 2017 weekend is extra long.

4th of July 2017 is on a Tuesday, making the Independence Day weekend extra long for those who get Monday off. The additional day needs additional supplies and Walmart is already offering deals on everything you need for the 4th of July weekend.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Walmart has started slash prices on 4th of July party decorations online. Customers can find anything from American flags to Hot Dog trays on walmart.com. Also featured are deals on Disposable Tableware.

Walmart also provides deals on a wide range of condiments and popular summer foods. This Walmart promotions are focused on the things you need to host a 4th of July party. Later this week there will be 4th of July deals on products such as TVs and other consumer electronics. As with all major Holidays, retailers are attaching sales events to them. Expect big 4th of July sales from Best Buy, Target and of course Walmart.

The Walmart 4th of July 2017 sale is also seen to grab shoppers summer budget before the big Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale rolls around. Prime Day will be in the second week of July. The Prime Day countdown sale is already expected to begin right after Independence Day on Wednesday, July 5. 

Walmart made big strides online recently, online sales have risen by 63% in Q1 of this year. The growth is fueled by acquisition online properties such as jet.com and most recently bonobos. Walmart also dramatically increased the number of products available on walmart.com. Walmart's online store offers now about 50 million products, making it much more competitive with amazon.com.

The competition between Walmart and Amazon is great for consumers. There will be plenty of deals in the next weeks. We will alert you about the best 4th of July deals and sales as they become available in the next days. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

6 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks - Update

2 days ago, 9:01am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

3 days ago, 2:50am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

3 days ago, 1:24am CDT

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

28 minutes ago

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

4 hours ago

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

16 hours ago, 12:54pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

16 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Here is iPhone 8 Running iOS 11!

16 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

16 hours ago, 12:43pm CDT

New iOS 10 Jailbreak tweaks

New iOS 10 Jailbreak tweaks

16 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 beats iPhone 7 Plus according to leaked benchmark reports

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 beats iPhone 7 Plus according to leaked benchmark reports

16 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

Say Hello to Microsoft’s new Modern Keyboard with fingerprint ID

16 hours ago, 12:34pm CDT

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

iMac Pro Even More Powerful and Has Touch ID

2 days ago, 11:10am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming




Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

6 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Date Leaks - Update

2 days ago, 9:01am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Announcements

3 days ago, 2:50am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Alexa Deals

3 days ago, 1:24am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

6 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

28 minutes ago

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

4 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook