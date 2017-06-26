4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July 2017 is on a Tuesday, making the Independence Day weekend extra long for those who get Monday off. The additional day needs additional supplies and Walmart is already offering deals on everything you need for the 4th of July weekend.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Walmart has started slash prices on 4th of July party decorations online. Customers can find anything from American flags to Hot Dog trays on walmart.com. Also featured are deals on Disposable Tableware.

Walmart also provides deals on a wide range of condiments and popular summer foods. This Walmart promotions are focused on the things you need to host a 4th of July party. Later this week there will be 4th of July deals on products such as TVs and other consumer electronics. As with all major Holidays, retailers are attaching sales events to them. Expect big 4th of July sales from Best Buy, Target and of course Walmart.

The Walmart 4th of July 2017 sale is also seen to grab shoppers summer budget before the big Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale rolls around. Prime Day will be in the second week of July. The Prime Day countdown sale is already expected to begin right after Independence Day on Wednesday, July 5.

Walmart made big strides online recently, online sales have risen by 63% in Q1 of this year. The growth is fueled by acquisition online properties such as jet.com and most recently bonobos. Walmart also dramatically increased the number of products available on walmart.com. Walmart's online store offers now about 50 million products, making it much more competitive with amazon.com.

The competition between Walmart and Amazon is great for consumers. There will be plenty of deals in the next weeks. We will alert you about the best 4th of July deals and sales as they become available in the next days.