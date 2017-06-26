Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

Amazon and TV brand Element partnered on a new kind of Smart TV. The All-New Element 4K Amazon Fire Edition Smart TVs be released tomorrow, June 27.

The Fire TV Edition Smart TVs go beyond the capabilities of a Fire TV stick. These Smart TVs seamlessly integrates your content services on the home screen including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. Amazon shows what is on live TV right besides your other streaming offers. The Element Fire Edition TVs have 16GB of internal storage for pausing and rewind live TV from your antenna.

With the included Voice Remote with Alexa you ca use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. Universal search works across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.

The Smart TV and live TV integration combined with voice control are the big draw of these TVs. Amazon is giving Roku and other smart TV operating systems a new challenge. The display on these new Element Smart TVs is though not as great for watching movies or play video games. These 4K TV lacks HDR.

The Element Amazon Fire Edition TV starts at $449.99 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch Element TV sells for $549.99, the 55-inch size has a $649.99 price tag and the top of the line 65-inch Fire Edition TV retails for $899.99, but is currently not available. Find out more on amazon.com.