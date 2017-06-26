Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

On Friday, June 30 the Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials will be released. The Master Trials, includes Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path Mode, Travel Medallion, Korok Mask, and eight new pieces of armor. The Zelda Expansion Pass for $19.99 includes both DLC Pack 1 and DLC Pack 2. In fact you cannot buy DLC Pack 1 and Pack 2 individually.

Besides the Zelda DLC release, there is only one new game for the Nintendo Switch this week. The $9.99 GoNNER game will be released on Thursday June 29.

GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally. You will die. A lot. This is by design, but it's not made to feel unfair. You'll eventually get the hang of GoNNER, so don't lose your head.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%.

GameStop offers two new Nintendo Switch bundles online starting at $399.99 last week. Customers can collect a $20 discount on one of the new Switch bundles on offer. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment. There are three bundles left for purchase including two ARMS bundles.

