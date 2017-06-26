Minions Invade Amazon ahead of Despicable Me 3 Release

Amazon kicks off the week with a deals on Despicable Me movies and merchandise. But that is not all. The Minions also took over parts of the interface of amazon. Minions appear instead of stars on the rating display.

That's a neat placement for the new Despicable Me 3 movie, premiering in movie theaters this Friday. Amazon's deals of the day include up to 30% off Despicable Me items include the Despicable Me 3 movie collection on Blu-ray on sale for $16.99.

Also on sale are the Despicable Me Minion Bluetooth speaker, Kerplunk Despicable Me Minions Game, Minion USB Sticks, Minion USB cables, Minion walkie-talkies, Minion car chargers and many more. Find all Despicable Me deals on amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is approaching bringing a summer biggest deals. I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick to the 24 hour mode.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. Read the latest news about Amazon Prime Day 2017.