Minions Invade Amazon ahead of Despicable Me 3 Release

Posted: Jun 26 2017, 5:26am CDT

 

Despicable Me 3 will be in movie theaters on Friday, June 30.

Amazon kicks off the week with a deals on Despicable Me movies and merchandise. But that is not all. The Minions also took over parts of the interface of amazon. Minions appear instead of stars on the rating display. 

Minions on Amazon

That's a neat placement for the new Despicable Me 3 movie, premiering in movie theaters this Friday. Amazon's deals of the day include up to 30% off Despicable Me items include the Despicable Me 3 movie collection on Blu-ray on sale for $16.99.

Also on sale are the Despicable Me Minion Bluetooth speaker, Kerplunk Despicable Me Minions Game, Minion USB Sticks, Minion USB cables, Minion walkie-talkies, Minion car chargers and many more. Find all Despicable Me deals on amazon.com.

Updated: 2017-06-26 06:25:05am

