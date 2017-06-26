Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

Traditionally Samsung launches the latest flavor of its smartwatch each August. If that holds true this year, this means we are a couple months at most from seeing the Gear S4 hit the market. Rumors are swirling about what the next version of the Gear S might looks like and what features it might have. In the past the announcement of the new Gear S wearable came in August with the device being available to purchase by Christmas.

The Gear S2 and Gear S3 are both notable for features controlled by the bezel and the fact that they run the Tizen operating system. A patent app turned up at the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 20 that shows a Samsung Gear S4 that might get power from a smartphone case reports Forbes.

This charging tech would allow wearer to place the Gear S4 on top of the smartphone case to recharge on the go. A USB-C port on the case will be used to draw power from the smartphone and send it to the wearable via a hidden coil inside the case. The watch would need no cable and would just need to touch the conductive plate on the case.

Take this rumor with a grain of salt, lots of tech is patented and never used in a product. It would also seem that using this tech would mean that the runtime for your smartphone would be shortened. Some other patent apps that have to do with wearable tech have turned up including one that shows a wearable with the screen bending around the edges like modern Samsung smartphones.

Another patent showed a flexible full-display cuff that would double as a smartphone. Yet another patent app shows a way to use fingers in a gesture-based control system. Android Wear isn't expected to be used with the coming smartwatch, Tizen has overtaken Android Wear in popularity within the wearable realm.