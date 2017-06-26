Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

I'd wager that there are many people out there who have no idea that Google has been scanning your emails sent and received via Gmail. The reason Google was scanning these emails was to be able to target you with ads that were personalized. Supposedly if you were talking about a trip with a friend, Google might target ads at you for airfare and hotels.

The problem is that many people don't like the idea of Google scanning their emails and as a result Google has promised to stop doing this. Google says that the cessation of scanning emails is in part to assure business customers of the confidentiality of their communications. While the consumer version of Gmail has had messages scanned to target ads, the business version has never been scanned. Google says that it wanted to "more closely align" its business and consumer product reports The Guardian.

"G Suite’s Gmail is already not used as input for ads personalisation," wrote Diane Greene, the senior vice president in charge of Google Cloud. "Google has decided to follow suit later this year in our free consumer Gmail service. Consumer Gmail content will not be used or scanned for any ads personalisation after this change."

The problem was that while the business version of Gmail had never been scanned, since the consumer version was scanned for advertising purposes some potential business issuers were put off by the confusion of the two products. Some types of scanning do happen on both the consumer and business versions of the app.

The scanning includes security scans, spam scanning, and scanning for hacking or phishing attempts. G suite users, the name of the business suite offered by Google, will also still have the ability to use "Smart Reply" if it is enabled in the admin console. That feature suggests replies to emails based on previous messages. It's worth noting that ads will remain on the consumer version of Gmail, but ads will now be targeted based on info from user profiles, searches, and browsing history.