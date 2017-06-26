Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is expected to take place in the second week of July. Amazon has not officially announced a date yet for the third annual Prime Day.

The Prime Day deals are only available to members of Amazon's Prime subscription. Prime offers customers free shipping along a portfolio of free content and services. Prime has become very popular as a new survey reveals.

Almost half of all consumers have a Prime account (46%), while 4% do not but are planning to get an account exclusively for Prime Day. This means on Prime Day 2017 about half of all Americans will have an Amazon Prime account.

Another impressive result of Offer.com's survey of 1,000 consumers is that 76% of consumers shop with Amazon, and 50% of all consumers shop there at least once a month.

The survey reveals also that Amazon still suffers from the first Prime Day sale. The first Prime Day left many consumers disappointed as amazon did not have deep stock of deals did not live up to expectations. Customers lashed out on social media under the hashtags #PrimeDayFail and #AmazonFail.

The bad experience is still with a lot of consumers. According to the survey, 55% of consumers are unsure if they will participate in Prime Day, as operational issues and quality savings have been a disappointment in the past. Last year's Prime Day was a much better sale with deep stock on coveted deals.

The first Prime Day has though still more than half of consumers unsure about Prime Day. Amazon will need to make Prime Day 2017 and also next few very attractive to make consumers finally forget the first Prime Day in 2015.

The 40.7% of consumers who plan on shopping during Prime Day 2017 will be spending anywhere from $50 to $200 on electronics, home goods, toys, shoes, clothes and tools. Amazon has sold 2 million toys, 1 million pair of shoes, over 200,000 headphones and 90,000 TVs on Prime Day in 2016.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick to the 24 hour mode.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions.

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. Read the latest news about Amazon Prime Day 2017.