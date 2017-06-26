Nintendo Switch Stock Update at Walmart

Walmart sold again the Nintendo Switch console online on Friday. This time the flash sale took place at a bit after 4pm ET. Before Walmart sold the Switch on most Fridays at 5pm ET. It was literally a flash sale again. The Nintendo Switch sale was over in minutes and customers complained on social media again that Walmart oversold their inventory and orders got cancelled.

Our online inventory tracking app The Tracker has detected the Nintendo Switch sale and sent out notifications at 16:20pm ET to those users who have subscribed to the Nintendo Switch consoles. There is a new iOS version of The Tracker coming fixing the server connectivity issues we had over the past days. It is currently under review by Apple.

Walmart received new Switch inventory. There are still new stores getting added to the tracking list on iStockNow. As of 10:30am ET, there are close to 800 Walmart stores flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. There are over 5,000 Walmart stores in the United States. This means that about 15% have the Switch in stock. Chances your local Walmart has stock are still not that great.

Last week the store with the biggest Nintendo Switch availability was GameStop. The video game retailer is now again offering Nintendo Switch bundles online priced at $399.99 and up.

Besides the new Nintendo Switch bundles offered by GameStop, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.