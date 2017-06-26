 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock Update At Walmart

Posted: Jun 26 2017, 9:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Stock Update at Walmart
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Walmart has the Nintendo in stock at more stores than any other retailer.

Walmart sold again the Nintendo Switch console online on Friday. This time the flash sale took place at a bit after 4pm ET. Before Walmart sold the Switch on most Fridays at 5pm ET. It was literally a flash sale again. The Nintendo Switch sale was over in minutes and customers complained on social media again that Walmart oversold their inventory and orders got cancelled.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

Our online inventory tracking app The Tracker has detected the Nintendo Switch sale and sent out notifications at 16:20pm ET to those users who have subscribed to the Nintendo Switch consoles. There is a new iOS version of The Tracker coming fixing the server connectivity issues we had over the past days. It is currently under review by Apple.

Walmart received new Switch inventory. There are still new stores getting added to the tracking list on iStockNow. As of 10:30am ET, there are close to 800 Walmart stores flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. There are over 5,000 Walmart stores in the United States. This means that about 15% have the Switch in stock. Chances your local Walmart has stock are still not that great.

Last week the store with the biggest Nintendo Switch availability was GameStop. The video game retailer is now again offering Nintendo Switch bundles online priced at $399.99 and up. 

Besides the new Nintendo Switch bundles offered by GameStop, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-26 09:30:09am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $499.99 Availability: is in Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

3 hours ago

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

4 hours ago

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

2 hours ago

Minions Invade Amazon ahead of Despicable Me 3 Release

Minions Invade Amazon ahead of Despicable Me 3 Release

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

4 hours ago

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TVs Ship

4 hours ago

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

20 hours ago, 12:54pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

20 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Here is iPhone 8 Running iOS 11!

20 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

20 hours ago, 12:43pm CDT

New iOS 10 Jailbreak tweaks

New iOS 10 Jailbreak tweaks

20 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 beats iPhone 7 Plus according to leaked benchmark reports

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 beats iPhone 7 Plus according to leaked benchmark reports

20 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

 
Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming

Samsung Says QLED TV Better than OLED TV for Gaming




Technology News

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

3 hours ago

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week: Zelda DLC, GoNNER

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

2 hours ago

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

3 hours ago

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is in Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook