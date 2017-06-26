 
 

Cozmo Code Lab Launches For Cozmo Robot

Posted: Jun 26 2017, 9:59am CDT

 

Anki releases coding tool for Cozmo robot.

Anki, maker of the Cozmo toy robot and other intelligent toys, today announced Cozmo Code Lab. It’s a simple and intuitive visual programming language that allows Cozmo owners to easily tap into his advanced robotics technology to program the physical robot. Dragging and dropping blocks into a sequence in Code Lab will trigger related actions from Cozmo in the physical world.

Code Lab is available now to all Cozmo owners as a free software update to the Cozmo app.

“Everything we do at Anki is in an effort to advance the state of robotics, whether that is kids learning coding for the first time, or Ph.D. students solving complex computer vision challenges in a lab with Cozmo,” said Boris Sofman, CEO and cofounder at Anki. “With the launch of Code Lab, Cozmo now helps kids develop the logic and reasoning skills that programming requires. Based on the Scratch Blocks project, a collaboration between MIT Media Lab and Google, we now have a powerful tool that gives anyone interested in learning to code a robot the opportunity to unleash their creativity. There's simply no consumer robotics platform available like Cozmo."

Cozmo Code Lab provides opportunities for thoughtful and logic-based play as kids are challenged to approach programming much like a real programmer. Writing sophisticated programs requires a programmer to define a set of rules to solve an issue.

Code Lab challenges kids to find a solution to prescribed prompts by moving the blocks into an appropriate sequence. It also allows them to experiment with Cozmo to create whatever content they can imagine. Each block represents a specific action, movement, or animation including:

Movement: Make Cozmo drive, from simple forward/backward/turns to intelligent motions like avoiding obstacles

Actions: Control his body, from moving his lift and head, to changing lights or having him say short phrases

Animations: Access dozens of the animations that make Cozmo's personality, created by a team of film and gaming animators

Events: Trigger highly intelligent actions like having Cozmo react to a face, a smile, or a frown, or use his cubes to trigger a reaction

Code Lab for Cozmo is based on Scratch Blocks, a project of the MIT Media Lab, used by millions of people around the world. With Code Lab, Cozmo owners can start out with very simple programs, but then move into extremely sophisticated coding projects like creating entirely new games for the robot. 

The Cozmo coding tool is yet another way to teach kids to code in a playful environment. The Cozmo robot has been released last year and was one of the hottest holiday toys of the year. It sold out before Christmas. The Cozmo robot is available on amazon.com for $179.99.

Anki offers a new limited edition Cozmo in dark gray for pre-order with a September shipping date.

This story may contain affiliate links.

