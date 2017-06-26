Amazon Echo Show Ships This Week, $100 Discount Available

Amazon unveiled the Echo Show Alexa device in May. Now the new Alexa powered devices is about to ship. The new intelligent display and speaker is shipping on Wednesday, June 28.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The Amazon Echo Show comes with still with a great deal. Customers who buy two Echo Show devices receive a $100 discount with code SHOW2PACK.

Amazon's new Echo device offers video calling on a 7-inch touch screen. Other features include voice over ip phone calls and displaying answers on screen. Users will be able to ask Alexa to pull up products from the amazon online shop and answers from the net.

Users can watch video flash briefings and YouTube, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. Alexa Show also displays lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Users just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

The Echo Show features room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Alexa on the Echo Show works with front door or baby monitoring cameras from Ring and Arlo. Amazon released new demo videos showing off the Echo Show functionality. Watch the videos below.

Amazon offers today deals also on other Amazon Devices including the Amazon Echo, which is $50 off.

Also shipping this week are the first Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is approaching, bringing the summer's biggest deals. I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 begins at 6pm Pacific the day before the actual Prime Day, adding six more hours of sales. The early launch makes Prime Day 2017 more convenient to shop early for Prime members living on the east coast. The past two Prime Days kicked off midnight Eastern.

The overwhelming success made Prime Day an annual event. Prime Day 2017 will be part of the Amazon Prime Day Week sales event. Like Black Friday, Amazon extends Prime Day to a whole week. Amazon revealed that Prime Day Week will be taking place in the second week of July.

At this point the 30 hour long Prime Day 2017 sale is only confirmed for the US. International Prime Day sales like the Amazon UK Prime Day might still stick to the 24 hour mode.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.

To benefit from the deals on Amazon Prime Day a Prime membership is required. The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime. Read the latest news about Amazon Prime Day 2017.