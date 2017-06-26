Hot Camera for the Summer: Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Point and Shoot Super Zoom Camera for Under $400

The Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ80 is 4K superzoom camera unveiled at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas in January. The all-round camera features a 60x optical zoom lens that makes it an outstanding camera for nature lovers and outdoor fanatics. The Lumix DC FZ80 easily captures details that you can not see with the naked eye.

The FZ80 is Panasonic's cheapest bridge camera, yet it offers 4K photo and video functionality. The camera also features a 3-inch touchscreen and an 1.170k dot Live View finder. LetsGoDigital tested the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 and demonstrated with some photos the incredible zoom in this portable and affordable camera.

"The FZ80 is a true all-round superzoom camera. The lens offers an enormous range and the new 18.1 megapixel image sensor performs well. Also the 3-inch touchscreen display and the improved viewfinder are nice to work with," says the camera experts at LetsGoDigital.

Amazon offers the Panasonic DC-FZ80 for $397.99 at amazon.com.

