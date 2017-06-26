 
 

Hot Camera For The Summer: Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Point And Shoot Super Zoom Camera For Under $400

Posted: Jun 26 2017, 10:40am CDT

 

The 2017 Panasonic Lumix FZ80 has incredible zoom for the money.

The Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ80 is 4K superzoom camera unveiled at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas in January. The all-round camera features a 60x optical zoom lens that makes it an outstanding camera for nature lovers and outdoor fanatics. The Lumix DC FZ80 easily captures details that you can not see with the naked eye.

The FZ80 is Panasonic's cheapest bridge camera, yet it offers 4K photo and video functionality. The camera also features a 3-inch touchscreen and an 1.170k dot Live View finder. LetsGoDigital tested the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 and demonstrated with some photos the incredible zoom in this portable and affordable camera.

"The FZ80 is a true all-round superzoom camera. The lens offers an enormous range and the new 18.1 megapixel image sensor performs well. Also the 3-inch touchscreen display and the improved viewfinder are nice to work with," says the camera experts at LetsGoDigital.

Amazon offers the Panasonic DC-FZ80 for $397.99 at amazon.com

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

