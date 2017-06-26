SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

Nintendo was rumored to follow up the NES Classic with the release of the Super NES Classic this year. Now details of the SNES Mini have surfaced surprisingly early.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers.

The design of the SNES Classic follows the European original and not the US version. The release date and price have not surfaced yet. Eurogamer published photos of the SNES Classic box and list of games.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

The story is still developing.