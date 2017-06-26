SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

Nintendo unveiled the SNES Classic on June 26. The high riding video game maker has found time to make another retro console despite talking about having to focus on the popular Nintendo Switch. The Super Nintendo Classic or Super Nintendo mini will go on sale on September 29 for $79.99.

The 16-bit retro console is $20 more expensive than the NES Classic, but comes with a second controller. The number of pre-installed games is lower with 21. The popularity of the SNES Classic will be off the charts, like it was with the NES Classic.

Nintendo will not have enough SNES Classic consoles available to satisfy demand when it goes on sale on September 29. There are no retailer details yet available. Nintendo has not revealed any details yet about the SNES Classic pre-order. The NES Classic was launched without a pre-order period. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Amazon just started to sell the NES Classic on November 10 of last year.

Nintendo might again release the SNES Classic without a pre-order period, but it is not a welcomed move by consumers. We will have to wait and see how they decide.

The SNES Classic will be available from Nintendo's primary retail partners that include:

Amazon

Walmart

GameStop

Best Buy

ToysRUs

Target

The ASIN, SKU, UPC and Target's DPCI numbers for the SNES Classic have not yet been assigned.

The first SNES Classic listings on eBay already surface. A seller list the Super Nintendo Classic for astromical $499.99 on eBay.com with pre-order guarantee. There are many other SNES Classic listings popping up. Resellers are apparently already super excited about prospecting the SNES Classic.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels. Read the latest SNES Classic news.