Posted: Jun 26 2017, 12:00pm CDT

 

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled
 

The Nintendo SNES Classic is real. Here are the 21 games you can play out of the box.

The Nintendo SNES Classic will go on sale on September 29 for $79.99. Nintendo announced the retro 16-bit SNES Classic console on June 26. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition has the same look and feel of the original system, but is smaller, like the NES Classic has been. The SNES Classic or SNES Mini comes pre-loaded with 21 games.

The 21 SNES Classic games include:

Contra III: The Alien Wars, Donkey Kong Country, EarthBound, Final Fantasy III, F-ZERO, Kirby Super Star, Kirby’s Dream Course, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Mega Man X, Secret of Mana, Star Fox, Star Fox 2, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Castlevania IV, Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Super Punch-Out!! and Yoshi’s Island.

The Star Fox 2 game stands out as it never has been released before. "The never-before-released Star Fox 2 game will offer gamers something entirely new to enjoy, if they can unlock it by proving their skills in the original Star Fox game. (Well, they only have to complete the first level – we didn’t want to make it too hard!)" said Nintendo in the announcement. This mean you can't play Star Fox 2 right away. You need to first play the first level in Star Fox.

The SNES Classic comes with two wired Super NES Classic Controllers, perfect for playing multiplayer games. Having two controllers will make it easy for two players to dive into multiplayer action right away. Some of the games with multiplayer options include Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Mario Kart, Contra III: The Alien Wars and Secret of Mana.

At this point it is not known if the SNES Classic can be hacked like the NES Classic to install more SNES games. Nintendo might have made it harder to mod the SNES Classic.

Read the latest on the Super NES Classic release, pre-order and more in our SNES Classic buyer's guide.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

